Researchers make concerning discovery while studying animals in tropical forests: 'Some ... do not survive'

Tropical forests are supposed to be safe havens for wildlife, but new research shows they're not as protected as we'd hope — including in areas we designate for conservation. A recent study published in PLOS Biology and reported on by Earth.com reveals that human activities continue to threaten tropical wildlife, even where protections are in place.

What's happening?

Researchers examined 37 tropical forests around the world and discovered some troubling facts: Nearly all of them are facing harm because of human activities — and even protected areas still feel the impacts of noise pollution and habitat disturbance. Researchers said this human influence is leading to a decline in biodiversity and pushing many species closer to extinction.

"We found that tropical forests near more people have fewer mammal species. It suggests that some species do not survive even when forests are protected, such as in national parks," Lydia Beaudrot, a professor at Michigan State University who was part of the study, explained.

In fact, the study estimated that for every 16 people living near a protected area, the number of mammals in the forests could fall by as much as 1%.

Why are these findings important?

When there's a loss of biodiversity, it impacts people as well as the wildlife in an ecosystem. Tropical forests are dense ecosystems, home to more than 60% of all the world's known species. They're also important for regulating our climate, providing clean water, and supporting pollinators that help produce our food. More than 75% of the world's crops rely on pollinators like bees, birds, and butterflies. So, when we lose biodiversity, we're also risking food shortages, economic instability, and even health crises.

Damaged tropical forests mean slower progress toward a sustainable and healthy future for everyone. We're already working on tackling rising global temperatures that are contributing to extreme weather like supercharged storms, floods, and heat waves. So, struggling tropical forests have a ripple effect across ecosystems that is making the effort to protect our communities much harder.

What's being done about protecting tropical forests?

Many conservation organizations are working to tackle these hidden threats head-on. Efforts like reforestation, sustainable farming practices, and tougher anti-poaching laws are helping improve conditions in some regions. Governments and international bodies are also stepping up by strengthening protections and dedicating resources to enforcing the laws.

Individuals can help make a difference by choosing eco-friendly products, reducing plastic waste (for example, by ditching plastic food containers), and pushing for stronger conservation policies by voting for pro-climate candidates. Addressing these hidden threats is urgent, and every action counts toward a safer, healthier future for wildlife and people everywhere.

