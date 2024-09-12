Scientists make astounding discovery that could transform the future of cotton: 'To develop more resilient cotton varieties'

The team's findings could be dramatically important for the billion-dollar cotton industry, helping it become more resilient and sustainable.

Cotton is a natural, sustainable product that many of us use every day, but environmental changes in recent years have led to excessive droughts, which threaten its future.

This led a diverse team of researchers at the Boyce Thompson Institute to explore the genetic makeup of cotton in hopes of developing a new drought-resistant variety, according to Interesting Engineering.

Although cotton is a naturally hearty crop, extreme stress conditions experienced at any stage in its growth cycle can cause significant yield losses. Estimates suggest that crop yields can suffer by up to 67% due to drought stress, as ScienceDirect shared, outweighing other environmental impacts.

BTI's team planted 22 types of upland cotton, a type used for 97% of the total production output in the U.S., and subjected half of them to drought stress, per the report. Then, they analyzed the genes and physical traits of the plants, compared that data to their drought responses, and had some interesting results.

It seems that two key genes, GhHSFA6B-D and GhDREB2A-A, are crucial in helping cotton plants manage water stress while they continue to produce the fiber that's so valuable to the global economy.

It seems that cotton has evolved to remain productive while dealing with dry conditions, as the BTI report noted.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

One particular gene, GhIPS1-A, stands out. It produces an enzyme important in helping cotton survive during droughts. The team also discovered a tiny genetic variation of that gene, which seems to influence the level of fiber production in low-water conditions.

"This single DNA letter change was associated with higher fiber production in drought-stressed plants," explained co-corresponding author Dr. Duke Pauli, an associate professor at the University of Arizona, as the article shared.

"Such small genetic differences could be valuable targets for breeders looking to develop more resilient cotton varieties."

The U.S. is the global leader in cotton production, accounting for 35% of the total output, according to the Associated Press. Droughts caused by the overheating of our planet have seriously impacted crops, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture noting a 14% decline in 2023/24 compared to the previous season.

Wheat crops have been experiencing similar challenges, and just like with cotton, genetic research is helping to tackle those issues.

The BTI team's findings could be dramatically important for the billion-dollar cotton industry, helping it become more resilient and sustainable as we face unpredictable weather conditions for the foreseeable future.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.