Officials celebrate as key water supply sees stunning turnaround: 'We will not keep the restrictions in place'

A region of England is turning the corner on an extended drought, according to the Ilkley Gazette.

Yorkshire Water reservoirs recently reached over 84% capacity, which is a big change from the summer's 32% levels.

The county suffered its driest spring in 132 years, resulting in steep challenges for local farmers. Yorkshire has since enjoyed steady recovery over the fall, and has seen a record-breaking 15% uptick thanks to Storm Claudia. It continues to maintain drought restrictions, including a ban on using hoses, however.

Droughts are one of many symptoms of a shifting climate borne of ongoing atmospheric pollution. Carbon dioxide and methane are just some of the gases trapping heat and exacerbating destructive weather patterns, which, in addition to droughts, also include wildfires and storms. These patterns incur costs across the board, including in housing and ecology sectors.

Addressing the immediate needs of drought conditions has spurred officials in Yorkshire to fix leaks and to encourage residents to be as efficient as possible with water usage. At times like this, native plants shine. They are especially drought-resistant as they have evolved for the local climate, as opposed to grass and other thirsty, exotic species.

Tackling the root cause of drought requires cutting atmospheric pollution where possible. This can be done with money-saving home upgrades like solar panels, heat pumps, and energy-efficient weatherization. Switching to an EV or trying to eat more veggies in place of meat are also helpful actions that can be taken on an individual basis.

In the face of its improving reservoir status, Yorkshire officials were keen to remove drought restrictions as quickly as possible.

"We're now working with the Environment Agency to reduce the measures we'd put in place to manage our water resources differently during the drought - a step we have to take before restrictions can be lifted," said the director of water and wastewater services at Yorkshire Water, Dave Kaye, in a release. "This can take a number of weeks, but we will not keep the restrictions in place any longer than is necessary."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.