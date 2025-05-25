Experts issue dire warning after 1,200% surge in destructive wildfires: 'I don't know how they are going to cope'

The real tragedy of the issue is that many wildfires are started deliberately.

Spring wildfires in Wales are posing serious threats to vulnerable species, according to the BBC.

What's happening?

Grassfires in South Wales are up by 1,200% compared to the same time last year — 110 square miles of land across the U.K. has already suffered wildfires. A lengthy dry spell, high heat, and leftover fuel from last year have created ideal conditions for fire outbreaks.

Why are wildfires important?

Hen harriers, water voles, golden plovers, and bluebells are just some of the species put at risk due to this extreme habitat loss. Endangered barn owls are particularly challenged by reduced prey opportunities.

"A few weeks ago they had all of this area to find food for their chicks and suddenly they don't have that any more," said Rob Parry from the nonprofit Initiative for Nature Conservation Cymru (INCC), per the BBC. "I don't know how they are going to cope. A wildfire just makes that habitat disappear overnight."

Wildfires have destroyed habitat for many species, putting them at risk. This includes the western gray squirrel, the southern steelhead trout, and the northern hairy-nosed wombat.

While biodiversity damage is front of mind, the wildfires also release phosphates that wash into waterways and diminish local water quality.

FROM OUR SPONSOR Get convenient, affordable therapy right from your phone — plus, a week of free counseling This Mental Health Awareness Month, break the barrier with BetterHelp, the world's largest therapy service, with accessible, affordable counseling from licensed, board-accredited therapists you can trust. And it’s 100% online. Get the help you deserve anytime, anywhere, through any device — computer, tablet, or smartphone. In fact, 69% of BetterHelp members reported improved anxiety symptoms after six weeks of therapy. Plus, for a limited time, get your first week of counseling for free. Learn more

What's being done about wildfires?

The INCC has called for increased controlled burn oversight, especially for farmers. Farmers are also becoming a part of the solution by restoring peat bogs, which prevent fires and sequester carbon.

The real tragedy of the issue is that many wildfires are started deliberately. This has spurred renewed education campaigns at Welsh schools by local firefighters.

"We see the death of local wildlife, we see the destruction of their habitat," said firefighter Mark Bowditch, per the BBC. "We accept that some fires can be accidental, but deliberate fire setting is a crime and that's the message we'd like to get out."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.