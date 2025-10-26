Rescuers stunned by hiker's comment after being pulled from mountain: 'Some common sense could have prevented'

When rescuers finally reached the stranded mountaineer, they found he was wearing shorts.

Despite days of weather warnings ahead of Storm Amy, a hiker found themselves trapped on one of Wales' most challenging mountains as the cyclone ripped through the U.K.

Birmingham Live reported that the solo walker was trying to climb Tryfan in Eryri as storm winds hit around 80 miles per hour. The hiker eventually had to call rescue services to get down safely, which took hours between the rough terrain and heavy rainfall.

Storm Amy was a continuation of Hurricane Humberto, which traveled from the Caribbean, across the Atlantic Ocean, and through the British Isles and Northern Europe earlier this month.

The region was pummeled by storm surges, heavy rain, and record-breaking winds, according to the BBC.

History-making storms like Storm Amy have become more common as a shifting climate worsens the severity of seasonal weather patterns.

One expert described rising temperatures as "steroids for weather," and NASA's GRACE orbiter found that the number of extreme weather events in 2024 was double the average number of storms from 2003 to 2020.

Weather experts in the U.K. warned the public for days about the potential for downed power lines, flooding, and rail delays as Storm Amy rolled through, which is why this hiker's decision to scale one of Wales' major peaks baffled rescuers.

"This was another avoidable callout that some common sense could have prevented," a representative from Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organisation explained.

"The storm has been forecasted for days with weather warnings in place. High rainfall also made route choices difficult as mountain streams turned into rivers and caused flooding."

When rescuers finally reached the stranded mountaineer, they found he was wearing shorts, telling the team, "The weather didn't look that bad."

"He was given warm clothing before a technical rope rescue system was used to lower him to safe ground before being walked off the mountain to base," OVMRO said.

For any daredevil hikers thinking of doing the same when severe weather hits their local mountain range, rescuers recommend heeding weather forecasts and saving the adventure for another day.

"The mountains will always be here," they said.

