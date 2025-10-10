Officials celebrate as crucial water supply sees biggest surge in 30 years: 'Nationally significant incident'

"We hope the reservoirs and groundwater will continue to recover."

Despite reservoir levels sitting well below the typical average at this time of year, those in the English county of Yorkshire have just seen the biggest weekly rise in over 30 years, The Standard reported.

Heavy rain brought in much-needed refills for the reservoirs, groundwater, and rivers. Despite the rain, Yorkshire, along with four other regions in the country, was still under drought advisory in late September. Most other regions are categorized as a state of "prolonged dry weather."

The United Kingdom's Environment Agency declared the drought a "nationally significant incident" in a press release.

While droughts and similar disasters have always existed, the increase in potency and severity of weather events is attributed to human-caused climate change. These supercharged storms, droughts, and floods are dangerous to communities around the world.

Extreme weather like prolonged droughts can wreak havoc on the environment of an area. Throughout England, farmers have struggled to maintain their crops amid the dry spring and hot summer. Drought conditions also put pressure on farmers who have to feed their livestock as grazing fields wither under the heat.

Droughts also pose a risk to local ecosystems. On land, vegetation loss and soil degradation can reduce access to resources like food and shelter for wildlife. In aquatic ecosystems, the drying of rivers and ponds can drastically shrink habitats.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save 30% on bestselling daily wellness products made with pure ingredients Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, save 30% off wprobiotics, multivitamins, grass-fed collagen, organic protein, and more. Learn more

Public health can also take a hit during a drought. The dry conditions can reduce access to water, but they can also increase the risk of wildfires and dust storms. Rationing water can also damage hygiene practices, which can in turn raise the spread of illnesses and disease.

If you are worried about drought conditions, check for tips on how to stay safe and healthy during these difficult times. For example, it's important to stay hydrated and maintain hygiene practices, as droughts can exacerbate the spread of disease.

Officials are hopeful that autumn rainfall will replenish the water that England will need to relieve the drought statuses.

"We hope the reservoirs and groundwater will continue to recover through the autumn and winter months so we're in a good position entering 2026," said Dave Kaye, director of water services at Yorkshire Water.

How often do you worry about the quality of your drinking water? Never 👎 Sometimes 😟 Often 🙁 Always 😨 Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.