Farmers sound off on devastating consequences of harsh drought: 'It's quite a sad time'

Droughts, alongside other serious weather events, can be seen around the world, and are often being heightened by the increasing temperature of the planet caused by human pollution. In Yorkshire, England, droughts are having a particularly damaging effect on farmers.

What's happening?

The BBC spoke to a handful of farmers in the region, including Angela Serino, who runs Beetle Bank Farm. While Angela usually produces her own hay to help offset the cost of feeding her animals, this year's crop was a fraction of what the farm usually gets.

"It's about to get a lot more expensive I suspect, so we could be in for a rough ride," Serino told the BBC. "It's quite a sad time because we collect animals as we go and keep hold of our favourite ones and that might not be possible for the future."

Other farmers reported that more dry weather was limiting grass growth, another key component of many farm animals' diets. Plus, some farmers are already suspecting autumnal crops like pumpkins will likely yield significantly less than in previous years.

Why is the Yorkshire drought concerning?

While droughts in one area cannot collapse the entire food chain, Yorkshire is not alone. Droughts in Seattle, Wash., have caused major cutbacks to the area's farming season. Meanwhile, across Africa, food insecurity is directly correlated to droughts, with 90 million individuals facing starvation as catastrophic weather events continue to occur.

Although isolated and even fairly damaging natural disasters have always happened, rising global temperatures supercharge them. This means that while storms, floods, or droughts may occur anyway, the increased heat makes them more likely and more devastating.

What's being done for the impacted farmers?

Environment Secretary Steve Reed told the BBC the government is working to make necessary changes and accommodations for farmers in the wake of the drought. "We are slashing costs and red tape for food producers to export to the E.U.," he said.

Though these large-scale environmental issues can feel overwhelming, there are simple steps you can take in your own life to help mitigate or prepare for disaster. By wasting less water and being aware of your consumption, you can help your community and the environment.

Furthermore, to offset rising temperatures, primarily attributed to the burning of fossil fuels, you can turn toward renewable energy technologies. Solar panels are a great option, as they can power your home without creating noxious emissions, lower your monthly energy bill, and serve as a source of backup power in the event of a natural disaster.

