Officials issue massive update on facility critical to water supply: 'Really good shape'

Over the past 29 months, drought conditions have plagued the region.

Reservoirs in southeastern Pennsylvania have almost recovered after a historic drought impacted the region over nearly three years.

The York Water Company's reservoirs are almost full thanks to a strategy of diverting surface runoff from multiple sources and storing it, the York Daily Record reported.

Drought conditions have plagued the region over the past 29 months. During this time, nearby Lake Williams was also drained to enable the replacement of a 100-year-old dam. According to the outlet, York Water has recorded a 26.5-inch precipitation deficit below the area average since January 2023.

York Water worked to divert runoff from the South Branch of the Codorus Creek, supplemented by water stored in lakes, allowing the creek's East Branch to continue to fill reservoirs.

"York Water Company System is in really, really good shape," JT Hand, president and CEO of The York Water Company, told the York Daily Record.

"We don't want people to see we are full reservoirs and start dumping water frivolously," he added. "We want our customers to know that we have invested wisely."

Hand said that current water sources will satisfy demands for the next 20 years, but if drought conditions worsen, the Department of Environmental Protection could increase overall water restrictions regardless of what the utility has in its reserves.

The company's careful planning and diversion of only what it requires is proof that the needs of both humans and nature can be met. York Water won an award in 2024 from the Association of State Dam Safety Officials for its work rehabilitating the dam, which included creating additional wildlife and aquatic habitats while serving the area's residents.

As Hand noted, water isn't something to be wasted, especially given the ongoing extreme weather events that continue to alter environments around the world. Restoring as much water as possible and managing it responsibly are key to surviving — and hopefully combating — future extreme weather events.

Another reservoir in Pennsylvania, the Youghiogheny River Lake, has also seen an improvement in its levels this year despite the drought. And four reservoirs in Andalucía, Spain, made incredible comebacks following months of drought conditions.

