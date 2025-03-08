Experts raise concerns over decision to release billions of gallons of water from reservoirs: 'It's always troubling ... to see'

President Donald Trump gave orders to release water from Northern California's two largest reservoirs, Lake Oroville and Lake Shasta, which are nearly full, putting spillways into action and concerning experts.

The surplus of freshwater is due to an atmospheric storm that dumped heavy rainfall on the state. This came after a very dry January, so many welcomed the rain. However, the storm's impact wasn't all positive.

Heavy rain in regions where the recent wildfires occurred could cause dangerous mudslides and flooding. This atmospheric river also indicates troubling environmental changes. ABC News explained that the dramatic weather is likely due to climate change and rising temperatures.

Lake Oroville and Lake Shasta both exceeded 80% capacity. This led Trump to order the release of billions of gallons of water that he intended to funnel toward the wildfire-ravaged areas of Los Angeles.

But according to CNN, water experts say this move was misguided.

Heather Cooley, director of research for California water policy organization the Pacific Institute, worried that this decision "puts agriculture at risk of insufficient water during the summer months."

The intensified wet winter is a sign of environmental instability. Cooley explained, "They were holding extra water in those reservoirs because of the risk that it would be a dry summer."

Farmers rely on these water reserves for irrigation and crop success. If California's summer is dry, food supplies could be in danger. There could be shortages or price increases for consumers.

But others argue the water release is essential to prevent flooding. Rick Canepa, a meteorologist with the Weather Service, told SFGate, "With the recent rains and soils any additional rain will be converted over to runoff."

According to SFist, Jeff Mount, a senior fellow at the Public Policy Institute of California's Water Policy Center, told the Bay Area News Group he understands that "it's always troubling for people to see water let out."

He continued, "You have to keep some space to catch floods, and then hope the melting snow in the spring fills the reservoir back to the top."

Many feel that hoping snowmelt fills the reservoirs is too risky. Cooley told CNN that releasing the water, "[provides] zero benefit and [puts] California farmers at risk of water supply constraints in the coming months."

