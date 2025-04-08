City prepares to launch first-ever facility for creating 'drought-proof' drinking water: 'The most efficient and cost-effective way'

"This is the ultimate level of water recycling."

While it has a steep price tag, authorities are building an advanced water purification plant in El Paso, Texas, in the hope of becoming "drought-proof."

The city is spending $295 million on the plant that will convert treated wastewater into drinking water, according to El Paso Matters.

With an estimated completion date in 2028, the Pure Water Center in El Paso will be able to produce up to 10 million gallons of drinking water per day. This facility will become the first of its kind in the country, using a process that features membrane filtration, reverse osmosis, UV advanced oxidation technology, and granular activated carbon filtration.

Droughts have hit communities in Texas especially hard. According to a Texas Water Development Board report, a drought that lasted from 2010 to 2014 could be considered the most severe on record in the state.

That drought is estimated to have cost the Texas economy "nearly $7.62 billion in direct agricultural losses." The report also noted that the state endured $17 billion in total losses in 2011 alone.

By employing water recycling methods, El Paso can not only reduce water waste but also potentially prevent the financial loss that droughts can bring.

Gilbert Trejo, El Paso Water's vice president of engineering, operations, and technical services, highlighted the importance of the new facility. "This is the ultimate level of water recycling," Trejo told El Paso Matters. "What's the most efficient and cost-effective way to produce a drought-proof, drought-resilient water source? It's this project."

In a study published in the journal Science, Rob Hope of the University of Oxford estimated that 4 billion people lack access to clean drinking water worldwide. The study pointed to reasons such as fecal contamination that affect safe drinking water.

The advancement of water recycling could go a long way in providing enough suitable drinking water for billions of people who may be unable to access it. This technology could positively impact drought-stricken agriculture industries as well.

To put El Paso residents' minds at ease, Trejo reiterated just how safe the water will be thanks to the facility. "The heart and soul of this new facility is reverse osmosis membranes, not only desalinating the water but removing everything else that we don't want in the water," Trejo said.

"Either pathogens, viruses, emerging contaminants, everything that a lot of our customers are concerned about," Trejo added.

