Officials celebrate as reservoir makes comeback following years of drought: 'It will come back'

After years of record-breaking drought, a Pennsylvania reservoir is bouncing back — and with it, hopes for a safer, healthier season ahead.

Water levels at the Youghiogheny River Lake in Somerset and Fayette counties are lower than the Army Corps of Engineers would like, but the difference since fall is dramatic. Just four months ago, the historic Great Crossings Bridge emerged from the dried-up lake bed, drawing thousands of curious visitors.

However, thanks to a snowy winter and gradual spring thaw, the bridge is once again fully submerged and boating season is officially open.

"Right now, we're at 200 feet," local resident Ray Jakomas told CBS Pittsburgh. "From 200 we've got to come back up to 375 to be at summer pool. But come the 375, we're in good shape. If we get some rain, it will come back."

The Army Corps reported that the lake sits 1,425 feet above sea level, roughly 14 feet below ideal summer conditions. While the water isn't quite where it needs to be, it's deep enough for watercraft to return safely. That's welcome news for families who count on lake access for fishing, kayaking, and small-business income tied to the area's tourism season.

Perhaps even more importantly, the rebound also helps restore local ecosystems that suffered during last year's drought. Restoring healthy lake levels can revive aquatic habitats, protect drinking water sources, and reduce the risk of harmful algal blooms.

The dramatic comeback of the Youghiogheny follows other recent conservation bright spots across the U.S. For instance, there has been a recent government pledge of $50 million toward a rising water line at Utah's Great Salt Lake. There have also been efforts toward "drought-proofing" the environment, including the cultivation of drought-resistant crops.

While much remains uncertain, local communities are already celebrating the good news. It is, overall, a reminder that recovery is possible for areas impacted by our heating planet.

