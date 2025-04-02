New studies may lead to the removal of major US dams — here's what's happening

Dam removal projects across the United States are gaining support in order to boost aquatic animal populations, improve biodiversity, and restore natural features to their previous state.

One such initiative in Washington and Oregon is looking to breach four dams in the Snake River to elevate Pacific Northwest wild salmon and steelhead numbers.

However, with these dams supporting energy, irrigation, and transportation infrastructure, studies have been required to evaluate the wider potential impact of dam removal.

According to ICT, the first study revealed that removing the dams would not reduce the river's ability to provide water for irrigation or municipal or industrial purposes.

Meanwhile, studies focused on energy suggested that because the systems are old and unreliable, the dams' removal would not significantly reduce power production.

Further studies are forthcoming, including one that began in 2025 to analyze the effects of dam removal on freight volumes and the transportation network. But the findings so far are encouraging, especially with urgent action needed to support the salmon population.

Jay Hesse, a fish biologist for the Nez Perce Tribe, told ICT that the native populations of spring and summer Chinook salmon have diminished by more than 50%. The remaining 32 native populations have been listed as endangered species.

To put that into perspective, 1.9 million salmon passed through Bonneville Dam in 2024. That might sound like a lot, but compared to historical estimates of 8-16 million a year, that's an alarming drop.

The loss of Pacific salmon could dramatically impact the local ecosystem. They help cycle nutrients from oceans to freshwater streams, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and act as a food source for Southern Resident killer whales out at sea.

Not to mention the impact the loss of these fish would have on tribal communities, which is why members have been working with the U.S. government and relevant state departments on restoration efforts.

"For Snake Basin stocks, the heart of the resolution is to breach the four lower Snake River dams while taking care of the communities and services that those dams provide," Hesse told ICT.

