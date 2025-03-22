Shocking government report reveals critical shift in major reservoirs: '28% of their capacity'

"171 million cubic metres would be enough to supply the province for more than a year and a half."



Hydrometeorological data from the Junta de Andalucía's Hidrosur network shows that the reservoirs in Malaga, Spain, have reached a record high for the first time since February 2022, Sur in English reported.

Based on rainfall patterns over the past few years (infrequent but intense bouts of rain), these reservoirs are expected to slowly replenish over the rainy spring season, reducing the province's water deficit.

Spain recently endured one of the worst droughts in recorded history, with the heavy rain this month ending the country's four-year drought. According to the BBC, the dry season drained the country of much of its water supply, causing extreme dust and wilted palm trees that officials cut down to prevent them from toppling over and hurting residents.

Catalonia suffered from severe drought conditions and implemented a household water restriction of 200 liters (53 gallons) of water per day. The average shower in America, lasting 8.2 minutes, uses 65 liters (17 gallons) of water, according to The Water Scrooge.

The heat-trapping gases released from burning dirty fossil fuels for energy cause rising global temperatures, which lead to increased water evaporation. The loss of water dries out crop fields, affecting the food supply and reducing the amount of available water to humans and wildlife.

While scientists predict that extreme droughts will become more common in the near future, positive trends, such as the replenishing network of reservoirs in Malaga, are encouraging. We've even seen large lakes, such as Lake Urmia in Iran, begin to replenish after decades of drying.

Restoring these bodies of water will help bring back a healthy and diverse ecosystem that supports wildlife and humans.

These severe weather events, however, remind us of what's at stake and why we need to be proactive in addressing rising global temperatures.

Learn more about critical climate issues and how you can be part of the climate solution — whether that means collecting rainwater to reduce water consumption or riding a bike instead of driving to reduce gas pollution.

"The Junta de Andalucía's Hidrosur network has noted the storage of more than 171 million cubic metres of water in provincial reservoirs, which is 28% of their capacity," according to Sur in English.

"171 million cubic metres would be enough to supply the province for more than a year and a half," Sur in English reported.



