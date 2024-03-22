Yellowstone visitor shares footage of vandalized landmarks in park: 'What part of leave no trace do people not understand?'

In a viral video, TikToker Iggy (@iggywanders) shows the infuriating results of "tourons" (a combination of "tourist" and "moron") disrespecting the land and the rules at Yellowstone National Park. The video shows how visitors to the park vandalized the bacterial mats.

The video begins by showing a sign along the boardwalk that reads, "DO NOT MARK BACTERIAL MATS." It then shows where someone named Daniel drew their name into the mat, along with what may be someone's initials E/M, a couple of pictures of hearts, and what appears to be a phallic drawing.

"Are you kidding me?" the TikToker says in exasperation.

The video is captioned, "What part of leave no trace do people not understand. There are signs for a reason! If you see stupidity like this in action report them! Zero tolerance for this kind of BS!"

Unfortunately, Yellowstone sees a lot of tourists who disrespect the park, both the environment and the wildlife. There are seemingly countless videos of tourons getting too close to animals, like bison or elk, putting themselves and the animals in danger. In many instances, if an animal injures a human, provoked or unprovoked, it can be euthanized.

Incidents like this one, where people damage the bacterial mats, are also common. While the punishments are fairly light — two women who walked on the mats in 2020 were ordered to pay $457 in fines and spend two nights in jail — the consequences can be deadly.

The disrespect these tourons show for the natural world and the frequency of these events tell a much larger story. On the micro level, it shows the exploitative attitude these people have toward nature. These actions can spoil the experience of those nearby who want to connect with nature, not to mention the rangers who are tasked with protecting the ecosystem.

On a larger level, this lack of respect for national parks shows a lack of respect for the environment as a whole. Instead of appreciating the beauty of the natural world around them, they abuse it.

Awareness of global environmental issues, such as large swaths of garbage in the oceans, the negative effects harmful pollutants have on the atmosphere, and the extreme weather events that affect millions of people around the world as a result, begins with respect for nature.

One person commented on the video, "IT'S ALWAYS YELLOWSTONE. That park sees the worst tourists."

Another wrote, "Wow, people really have a sense of entitlement."

