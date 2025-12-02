Woman shares video of upsetting discoveries on neighborhood walk: 'I feel like I'm seeing them more and more often'

Texan TikToker Alyssa (@alyssarichardi) went on a walk to pick up litter recently and had to call out one specific type of trash she routinely encountered.

"All I usually find is tons of beer cans, straws, beer bottles, cigarettes, vapes," she says in her TikTok video. "So many vapes. I feel like I've just been seeing them more and more often."

Vapes are a growing issue, and not just due to the health implications of their use. When vapes end up on the road, they turn into a hazard for drivers as they can puncture tires. Even when vapes are tossed in the trash, they can start fires. Plastic items left as litter are a real safety risk to wildlife, too.

Once vapes end up in landfill, the health and environmental costs of e-waste leaching lead, dioxins, and mercury into the soil can reach $78 billion annually.

Over time, plastic waste sheds particles. These microplastics can infiltrate human food supplies. When ingested, microplastics introduce a range of endocrine, renal, circulatory, digestive, immune, neurological, and reproductive health risks.

If you're looking to make a difference in this problem, lots of volunteer groups have taken to organizing clean-ups of shared public spaces. Taking local action like this is a great way to manage plastic waste as much as possible.

Better still, cutting vaping altogether from your personal habits is better for your health and avoids these costs. It also cuts the pollution created in manufacturing vapes in the first place. Some jurisdictions have made the major step to ban the sale of single-use vapes altogether.

Alyssa's TikTok followers were equally grossed out by the number of vapes they've seen littering streets.

"People should stop vaping and purposely leaving trash behind," said one community member.

"I find so many vapes too!" replied another. "There is free electronic drops I go to sometimes and bring them all in with any other e-waste I have collected."

