Scientists astonished by highly toxic feature found in popular vape products: 'So high I thought our instrument was broken'

A new study has revealed a deeply troubling health risk hidden inside some of the most popular disposable vapes on the market — one that researchers say could be even more dangerous than traditional cigarettes.

According to the research, from the University of California, Davis, several disposable vape brands emit lead, nickel, and antimony at levels far above safety limits — with one device releasing more lead in a single day than nearly 20 packs of cigarettes.

What's happening?

Published in ACS Central Science, the study tested seven devices from three well-known disposable vape brands. Using a lab instrument that mimicked 500 to 1,500 puffs, researchers found that metal concentrations in the vapor increased with each use.

"When I first saw the lead concentrations, they were so high I thought our instrument was broken," said lead author Mark Salazar. That discovery launched a deeper analysis, uncovering that metals were either present in the e-liquid itself or leaching from internal components like leaded bronze parts and degrading heating coils.

Four devices emitted nickel and lead at levels that surpassed thresholds for neurological and respiratory harm. Two exceeded cancer risk limits due to high antimony levels — a known carcinogen.

Why is this discovery concerning?

These devices are especially popular with teens and young adults — the same group most vulnerable to the effects of heavy metal exposure, including long-term damage to brain development and lung function.

Many of the disposable vapes tested are also technically illegal in the U.S. but continue to flood the market through online sellers and unregulated distributors. The speed at which new products hit the shelves has far outpaced both regulation and scientific research.

On top of health risks, disposable vapes pose a serious environmental challenge. With built-in batteries, plastic casings, and metal parts, they are notoriously difficult to recycle — often ending up in landfills, where they can leak toxins into the environment.

What can be done about this?

While stronger regulations are essential, there are meaningful steps individuals can take to protect themselves and their communities. For someone who uses disposable vapes, learning more about what's inside and the long-term implications it can have — and considering safer options or limiting use — can make a real difference.

When it comes to disposal, many local e-waste programs — including mail-in options through Big Sky Recycling or electronics takeback at Best Buy — can help keep harmful materials out of landfills.

And for those looking to go a step further, swapping out single-use items in daily life — like plastic bottles or disposable batteries — is a small but empowering way to reduce waste and breathe a little easier, both literally and figuratively.

