Experts sound alarm over health risks lurking in wide range of common household items: 'Growing concerns'

Governments around the world have introduced legislation to try to minimize the impact.

It is undeniable that technology is advancing at a rate that some may have thought to be impossible at one point. But with that rapid development, many electronic devices quickly become obsolete and make their way into the trash.

Experts are now sounding the alarm on what that means for the environment.

What's happening?

According to the Global Waste Management Outlook 2024 report from the U.N. Environment Programme, "municipal solid waste generation is predicted to grow from 2.1 billion tonnes in 2023 to 3.8 billion tonnes by 2050."

That includes an increasing amount of electronic waste. E-waste consists of items such as computers, mobile phones, large household appliances, and even medical equipment.

In a separate report from the U.N., "62 million tonnes of e-waste was produced in 2022," which is an 82% increase since 2010. To make matters worse, the report predicts that our planet will produce up to "82 million tonnes" of e-waste by 2030.

Why is the increase in e-waste concerning?

As the World Health Organization noted, discarded electronics can release "up to 1,000 different chemical substances into the environment, including known neurotoxicants," such as lead, dioxins, and mercury. These chemicals can lead to the pollution of habitats and vulnerable ecosystems on both land and in the water.

According to the U.N. report on e-waste, "the externalized costs for human health and the environment" can reach up to $78 billion every year. This is often a result of improper disposal of e-waste, and it especially impacts people living in low-income communities.

Oleg Zaitsev, managing director of a used electronics recycling company, emphasized the significance of e-waste. "Hazardous materials in electronic scrap can contaminate soil and water, affecting the environment and food security," Zaitsev told the UNEP. "Proper recycling processes can mitigate these risks."

Is anything being done about the increase in e-waste?

In an effort to minimize the impact of e-waste, governments around the world have introduced legislation to restrict the improper dumping of electronics. These regulations aim to encourage proper recycling of electronics and keep e-waste from entering our landfills.

Sheila Aggarwal-Khan, director of UNEP's Industry and Economy Division, stressed the importance of government influence to help with the rise in e-waste.

"Governments and the industry can seize the economic opportunity to reduce the growing concerns about human and environmental exposure to pollution from the electronics life cycle," Aggarwal-Khan said.

Despite the increase in these efforts, "just 22.3% of the year's e-waste mass was documented as having been properly collected and recycled in 2022," the United Nations Institute for Training and Research said.

What's being done about e-waste more broadly?

The EPA has often encouraged citizens to recycle electronics through marketing campaigns and various information efforts.

Outside of government programs, there have also been plenty of initiatives to help encourage the proper disposal of electronics. Trashie offers the Take Back Tech Box that encourages users to recycle their old devices in exchange for rewards from popular brands.

Many other websites offer tips on how you can even set up your own community e-waste recycling program as well.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.