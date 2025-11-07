  • Outdoors Outdoors

Vital dam nears full capacity for first time in nearly 100 years: 'There are no other water sources'

"Should utilize the water properly."

by Michael Muir
The Vani Vilas Sagar Dam is a crucial water source for farmers and cities in the Chitradurga district.

Photo Credit: iStock

For the first time since 1933, a vital dam in India is nearing full capacity thanks to heavy rainfall and inflow from another reservoir.

The New Indian Express reported that the water levels at the Vani Vilas Sagar Dam are at 129.4 feet, just slightly below its full capacity of 130 feet. The dam provides water for over 100,000 acres of farmland and drinking water for several cities in the Chitradurga district. According to the outlet, this is only the sixth time the dam has reached full capacity since its construction in 1907. 

"The people of Chitradurga depend on VV Sagar because there are no other water sources in our district. Abundant water in the dam will help agriculture as well as domestic use. Farmers who depend on VV Sagar reservoir should utilise the water properly," Echaghatta Siddaveerappa, a local farm leader, told the Express

Chitradurga's dependence on a single water source is symptomatic of the country's persistent water security problems. India is one of 25 nations in the world deemed to have "extremely high" water stress according to the World Resources Institute. In addition to a lack of freshwater resources, droughts and heatwaves are getting worse and compounding the problem. India is heavily reliant on the monsoon season to meet its needs. As the atmosphere warms because of human activity, extreme weather becomes the new normal. 

The seasonal rainfall is the lifeblood of India's gigantic agricultural sector, supplying nearly 70% of its annual water requirements. VV Sagar is one of several important water sources in the country that have enjoyed an upturn in fortunes in 2025

As welcome as the recent developments are, they will only be temporary without decisive regional action to capitalize on that good fortune. Still, there's every reason to be optimistic as India has made some impressive progress in embracing clean energy and making agriculture more sustainable with cutting-edge technology.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently

Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems.

With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products.

Where do you get most of your drinking water from?

Straight from the tap 🚰

Out of a filter 💧

Bottled water 🗑️

Cans of sparkling water 🧊

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x