Officials celebrate strong recovery of critical reservoirs as water levels surge: 'Highest premonsoon showers in recent years'

Rain may be a solution for droughts, but floods remain a threat on the other side.

Water reservoirs in Western India are recovering after a lengthy drought, according to The Times of India.

Just a month ago, the Bicholim reservoir was down to 35% capacity. It is now 52% full thanks to recent rainfall. Other reservoirs in the area have reached 60% capacity. Some are expected to be full by the first or second week of July.

While this is good news for a region that has been parched for some time, other reservoirs have not recovered. One nearby, Anjunem, is down to 20% capacity.

"At 390.20 millimeters, Canacona received the highest premonsoon showers in recent years. The unseasonal rains last year up to this day stood at nil," said Water Resources Department assistant engineer Dhananjay Nagvekar, per the Times.

Other reservoirs in India, such as those around Mumbai and Bengaluru, have also enjoyed more rainfall this season.

Weather patterns are becoming more erratic as atmospheric pollution continues to increase. Rain may be a solution for droughts, and even lead to improved agricultural performance in the short term, but floods remain a threat on the other side of the spectrum. Tourists in Northeast India were trapped in April due to floods and landslides.

Reducing emissions is the best way to reduce destructive extreme weather patterns. Minimizing atmospheric pollution has the added bonus of reducing sea level rise and ocean acidification, too. Some of the best ways to bring emissions down are to switch to an electric vehicle, use a heat pump, try a more plant-based diet, and rely on solar instead of coal and gas.

Until pollution levels come down, there will be climate effects to adapt to. It's possible to conserve water with simple household tweaks such as gray water systems or setting lower flush levels on your toilet.

