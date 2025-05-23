Farmers warn staple crops are becoming impossible to grow under extreme heat — here's what you need to know

Scorching temperatures in several of India's key vegetable-growing regions are slowing production, driving up prices for consumers.

What's happening?

Pune, located in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, is struggling with vegetable supply shortages due to intense heat and water shortages in several major growing regions that supply the area, The Bridge Chronicle reported. This, in turn, is driving up prices on produce such as okra, eggplant, cabbage, cauliflower, spinach, and fenugreek.

According to the publication, the crisis is leading many households to change their spending habits. Some are opting for more affordable vegetables or reducing their consumption of costlier greens and heat-sensitive varieties.

Why are food shortages concerning?

While heat waves and droughts have always occurred, rising global temperatures are making them more intense and frequent. Extreme weather events such as flooding and hurricanes are also intensifying, further endangering our food supply. According to the United Nations, changes in the climate and increases in extreme weather events are contributing to a global rise in hunger and poor nutrition.

For instance, experts predict that India's wheat and rice outputs will dip by 6% to 10% in the coming decades, mostly due to rising atmospheric temperatures that are changing rainfall and other weather patterns. And Cyprus is in the midst of a water crisis due to a four-year drought. Local farmers warn that the island nation could soon face food insecurity if nothing is done.

What's being done about food shortages?

In India, which is facing vegetable supply shortages, farmers are exploring crops that are less dependent on water. However, this may further diminish the availability of traditional produce in the short term, The Bridge Chronicle reported.

Scientists across the globe are also developing heat- and drought-resistant crops to help ensure a stable food supply in the future. For instance, researchers in Spain developed a product that makes broccoli and lettuce more resistant to drought. It's also being tested on tomato, avocado, onion, pepper, and eggplant. Another team in Japan found that soaking plants in ethanol can help them survive intense droughts.

In the meantime, consumers can help deal with rising costs at the supermarket by shopping smarter. One easy step you can take is to make a list before you go shopping to ensure you don't purchase any unnecessary items. Apps and services such as Flashfood, Too Good To Go, and Martie can also help you find discounted food.

