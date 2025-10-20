Video shows massive dam hitting overflow levels amid torrential rains: 'Replenished'

A dam in India has reached historic levels in a celebration of lights, relieving concerns for the coming year.

The Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam in Gujarat is 98% full this monsoon season, restoring hope for the future in terms of drinking water, irrigation, agriculture, industrial growth, hydroelectric generation, and environmental security across the state.

Known as the city's and the surrounding area's lifeline as a vital source of water and electricity, the gravity dam is just short of full capacity, as reported and shown by Bhaskar English with accompanying photos and videos. The Narmada Control Authority has gone ahead with the decision to keep all of the dam's gates closed until the next monsoon season.

According to Bhaskar English, "other rivers and thousands of reservoirs in the state will also be replenished with Narmada water, aiding groundwater recharge and maintaining environmental balance."

Having reached near full capacity, visitors were in awe as the dam was lit up with colorful lights to display the overflow.

The rains have certainly provided much-needed relief, and it's crucial to conserve the monsoon waters to maintain a stable supply. Capturing rainwater, whether it be individually or regionally, is an excellent way to reduce water waste, capitalize on Mother Nature's good graces, and boost conservation efforts.

With so many other cities and regions across the globe facing droughts and water scarcity, the overflowing of water is definitely worthy of celebration. Extreme weather events are being perpetuated by our changing climate, spurred by the Industrial Revolution, which is why we are seeing record-breaking heat waves, floods, tornadoes, and other phenomena.

On an individual level, switching to clean energy sources like solar, wind, and hydropower can help reduce the need for burning dirty energy sources such as coal and oil. Modernizing your home and vehicle by going electric and becoming less reliant on the grid can also go a long way to help cool things down.

