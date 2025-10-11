New report reveals stunning trend in major energy sector — here's what's happening

It's a big win for the economy and energy security.

India is reaching a historic milestone in its energy transition. Clean electricity has surged by 20% so far in 2025, hitting record levels and edging dirty energy out of the country's power mix.

According to new data from the think tank Ember, renewables, hydropower, and nuclear plants together generated 236 terawatt hours in the first half of the year — the highest total ever recorded. For the first time, clean electricity sources are on track to supply about one-third of India's utility power, up from just 21% last year.

Wind and solar power led the charge, with wind generation climbing 29% and solar output jumping 25%. Nuclear and hydropower also posted strong growth, helping India cut dirty fuel generation by 4% — a rare decline in a fast-growing economy where electricity demand rises sharply each year.

This surge in clean power isn't just good for the climate — it's a big win for India's economy and energy security. More homegrown clean energy means less reliance on costly imports of coal, oil, and gas, which have long exposed the country to volatile global prices and political pressure.

Still, dirty energy remains the primary source of heat-trapping pollution. Coal, oil, and gas are responsible for the bulk of planet-warming gas pollution, as well as widespread air and water pollution that threaten public health.

Around the world, dirty fuel companies continue to lobby against climate action — delaying the transition to renewables. India's progress shows how investing in solar, wind, and other clean technologies can not only slash pollution but also strengthen resilience against those entrenched interests.

For everyday people, the benefits are clear: Less smog and cleaner air in India's cities, more stable electricity access in rural regions, and long-term economic savings as renewables increasingly undercut dirty energy costs.

India's clean energy boom is a powerful reminder that dirty fuels don't have to define the future — and that rapid change is possible when nations commit to scaling renewables.

