Bystander reports tourist after catching him using bear spray on wildlife: 'I hope he got arrested'

A bystander caught a tourist on video using bear spray to drive away a moose and its calf — sparking outrage among social media users concerned about wildlife safety.

In an Instagram post, Tourons of National Parks (@TouronsOfNationalParks) shared a clip of a person walking toward two moose on a trail and spraying them with bear spray. According to the caption, this person was displeased because the moose prevented them from taking a morning walk.

Viewers expressed anger over what they saw, describing it as reckless and disrespectful behavior toward wildlife. In the video, the moose did not appear to be attacking, so driving them away with bear spray was unnecessary and could have escalated the situation into a more dangerous scenario.

Although moose are wild and unpredictable, they aren't typically aggressive, according to the National Park Service. They won't attack unless they perceive a threat or are being protective of their young, which makes approaching the two moose especially dangerous.

Incidents like this put both people and wildlife at risk. Animals may become stressed, displaced, or habituated to human presence. They may also respond defensively and behave in unpredictable ways.

When an animal injures a person, authorities may decide to euthanize it as a precaution, whether the human provoked the animal or not. Irresponsible actions by visitors can cost animals their lives.

Unfortunately, this isn't an isolated incident. There have been other instances where tourists have behaved recklessly near wild animals, approaching too closely and encroaching on the animal's space — often for the sake of photos or social media attention.

On a positive note, many are speaking out against these careless behaviors. Some are calling for stricter enforcement of park rules and steeper fines for those who endanger wildlife — consequences that can deter similar incidents.

Efforts to encourage more tourists to respect natural boundaries often start with raising awareness, local action within communities, and other eco-friendly initiatives.

As for the video clip, Instagram followers didn't hold back in their reactions.

"People like him should be arrested and pay heavy fines at the very least," one reader commented.

"I hope he got arrested," another agreed.

The person in the video — and everyone else who ventures into natural spaces — would do well to heed one commenter's reminder: "Might I mention. YOU are in their home…not the other way around."

