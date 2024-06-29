Frustrated bystander calls out tourist for ignoring national park rules and harassing wild bear: 'This is beyond obnoxious'

Animals should be left alone in their natural habitat, and following regulations is an important aspect of Leave No Trace ideology.

A visitor captured a touron harassing a bear with a drone and posted the footage on Instagram.

Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) reposted the video shot by Evan Watts (@wattswildlifephoto) in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, sharing details of the situation: "[Not] only was that guy operating a drone inside the park, he eventually chased the bear out of the tree with it!"

National Park Service rules prohibit the use of drones in the park, located in Tennessee and North Carolina.

As the post documented, the aircraft can disturb wildlife and present dangerous circumstances.

Animals should be left alone in their natural habitat, and following regulations is an important aspect of Leave No Trace ideology. The mantra espouses respecting wildlife from a distance without creating disturbances.

It's also important to be considerate of other parkgoers, who are there to enjoy quality experiences and bond with nature. Protecting fauna and flora is everyone's responsibility; we must ensure future generations can revel in the same experiences.

"Let nature's sounds prevail," the NPS states. "Avoid loud voices and noises."

This human-wildlife interaction was avoidable, but it can remind people to conserve ecosystems that were around long before we were. You can start by sharing your values with family and friends.

If no rangers were present to stop the man, a polite conversation might have ended this incident. If not, the intervening visitor would know they did their part.

It wasn't the first and certainly won't be the last instance of a person taking part in an illegal activity at a beloved national park. One couple was shown deploying a drone at Death Valley National Park, while a hiker flew a drone — and walked a dog, another banned pursuit — at Bryce Canyon National Park.

The misdemeanor can be punished with six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

"Bring the drone down with a jammer and confiscate it, then fine the owner," one user wrote.

Another said, "This is beyond obnoxious."

