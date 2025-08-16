National park staff forced to take drastic action after bear shows 'concerning' behavior: 'Occasionally, a bear outsmarts us'

National park staff were forced to euthanize a bear after it showed concerning behavior toward people.

What's happening?

As reported by Fox31, staff at Yellowstone National Park were forced to lethally remove a bear after a series of "concerning incidents" that put people at risk.

The bear was involved in two separate incidents this year. The first occurred on June 7, when the bear was caught crushing an unoccupied tent at a backcountry campsite in the northern part of the park. This incident was followed by another on July 11, when the bear climbed a food storage pole at the same campsite. The bear then tore down food bags, which had been properly stored, before eating the campers' food.

"Occasionally, a bear outsmarts us or overcomes our defenses. When that happens, we sometimes have to make the difficult decision to remove the bear from the population to protect people and property," said bear management biologist Kerry Gunther in a press release from the park, per Fox31.

Why is this important?

Keeping wildlife wild is important for maintaining healthy ecosystems and supporting biodiversity. Park staff are often forced to euthanize animals that become too close to humans because people don't follow the rules. Getting too close to animals or trying to feed them can cause their behavior to change, putting both people and wildlife at risk.

There have been many reports of people getting too close to bears or trying to feed them from their cars. Bears are considered dangerous, and park rules stipulate that people should keep at least 100 yards away from them, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It's also important to protect your food while camping and be aware of any warnings of bears in the area.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

What's being done about protecting bears?

National parks have many measures in place to protect people and wildlife. Raising awareness about the issues through educational programs can help people understand the importance of wildlife conservation and why certain rules exist.

Talking about these critical issues can help change behavior and attitudes toward wildlife conservation, fostering a greater sense of responsibility for the environment and reducing threats to wildlife.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.