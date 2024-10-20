Bystander stunned after watching tourist risk it all near wild bear: 'Rangers need to start arresting people for this'

"Wish people would just leave them be."

Some people will do anything to get the perfect photo — from approaching boiling and acidic hot springs to getting inches from a cliff's edge. Yet another risk-taker got way too close to a wild bear trying to take a memorable picture.

A clip shared with Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) shows a disrespectful photographer getting up close and personal with a black bear. The post was originally shared by a camper who explores in their Volkswagen van. The video was filmed on the well-traveled road between Jasper and Banff in Canada.

In the clip, viewers can see a person walking along the road holding a camera. On the roadside, just beyond them, a black bear is visible. The photographer, who has exited their car, appears to be trying to get the perfect shot. Several cars are pulled over to get a look at the bear, but most folks have opted to stay safe and inside their cars.

Seeing wildlife along roads in and around national parks is not uncommon; Parks Canada has a page dedicated to roadside viewing. The advice given on the webpage includes, "Observe and photograph bears from the safety of your car. View from afar. Please ensure that you are not crowding, approaching or obstructing a bear's pathway."

Flouting rules like this is dangerous to humans, habitats, and wildlife. Human interference can lead to animals being euthanized, especially if tourists end up injured. If you have the privilege of seeing fauna in their natural habitat, you have the responsibility to follow safety instructions.

The exciting part about exploring pristine habitats is getting back to undisturbed nature, and in order for it to stay that way, visitors need to be respectful. In 2024, a delicate cave habitat was disturbed when a careless tourist left behind a discarded bag of chips.

Posts like this prompt heated discussion.

One person said, "Rangers need to start arresting people for this."

Someone else added, "Wish people would just leave them be."

"And if the poor bear gets fed up and bites him, the bear is the one who suffers," wrote another concerned commenter.

