  • Outdoors Outdoors

Onlooker sparks outrage with video of tourists' reckless behavior near wild bear: 'Should be heavily fined'

"What is wrong with these people?"

by Juliana Marino
"What is wrong with these people?"

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Videos of tourists disrespecting wildlife and causing problems in national parks have gone viral across social media. One recently posted video has sparked outrage among viewers.

The clip shows a group of tourists in Yellowstone causing a dangerous traffic jam to approach a wild bear. Not only did the tourists endanger other cars trying to navigate the winding road, but they also put themselves in a dangerous situation by walking up to the bear.

The account that shared the video, Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone), explained how this particular spot in the park has multiple signs reminding visitors they cannot stop and park along this road. However, since one of the park's bears is known to frequent this area, tourists ignore the signs and continue to hold up traffic to take pictures.

Instagram users who came across the video expressed their frustration at the scene.

"Should be heavily fined — making our beautiful park unsafe," wrote one user.

"What is wrong with these people, that bear can outrun any of them and make a mess out of anyone," responded another Instagrammer.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

According to the National Park Service, Yellowstone visitors are strongly urged to maintain a distance of at least 100 yards from bears. The tourists in this video were only a few feet away from the bear, disrespecting the wild animal's habitat and putting themselves in severe danger.

Bears are unpredictable and can attack, no matter how calm they may appear to be from afar.

Unfortunately, interactions like this are not uncommon. Videos of tourists ignoring national park rules and approaching wildlife have gone viral. In some cases, visitors have been lucky to just barely avoid injury.

Spreading climate awareness is the first step in fueling respect for nature and wildlife. By following safety guidelines, you can vacation responsibly while still experiencing the natural wonders of national parks.

Should tourists be responsible for cleaning up their own trash?

Absolutely 👏

In most cases 👍

It depends on the place 🤔

No, they shouldn't 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"Our guiding North Star is democratizing clean energy."
Business

Can't afford solar panels? This revolutionary startup can help you get them without paying for purchase or installation

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x