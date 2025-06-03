Onlooker sparks outrage with video of tourists' reckless behavior near wild bear: 'Should be heavily fined'

"What is wrong with these people?"

Videos of tourists disrespecting wildlife and causing problems in national parks have gone viral across social media. One recently posted video has sparked outrage among viewers.

The clip shows a group of tourists in Yellowstone causing a dangerous traffic jam to approach a wild bear. Not only did the tourists endanger other cars trying to navigate the winding road, but they also put themselves in a dangerous situation by walking up to the bear.

The account that shared the video, Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone), explained how this particular spot in the park has multiple signs reminding visitors they cannot stop and park along this road. However, since one of the park's bears is known to frequent this area, tourists ignore the signs and continue to hold up traffic to take pictures.

Instagram users who came across the video expressed their frustration at the scene.

"Should be heavily fined — making our beautiful park unsafe," wrote one user.

"What is wrong with these people, that bear can outrun any of them and make a mess out of anyone," responded another Instagrammer.

According to the National Park Service, Yellowstone visitors are strongly urged to maintain a distance of at least 100 yards from bears. The tourists in this video were only a few feet away from the bear, disrespecting the wild animal's habitat and putting themselves in severe danger.

Bears are unpredictable and can attack, no matter how calm they may appear to be from afar.

Unfortunately, interactions like this are not uncommon. Videos of tourists ignoring national park rules and approaching wildlife have gone viral. In some cases, visitors have been lucky to just barely avoid injury.

Spreading climate awareness is the first step in fueling respect for nature and wildlife. By following safety guidelines, you can vacation responsibly while still experiencing the natural wonders of national parks.

