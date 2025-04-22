Video of reckless tourist's interaction with wild bears sparks outrage: 'It's not cute'

"What feels like a thrilling roadside spectacle is, in reality, the unraveling of something."

What looks like yet another video posted to TikTok that is meant to be a misguided appreciation of bears is actually the complete opposite, as the account discusses the dangers that come with the habituation of bears.

"Tourists crack open their car windows, giddy with naivety, luring it closer with snacks and camera flashes, forgetting this isn't a petting zoo. It's a powder keg with fur," the account, which highlights the beauty of Romania (@Romania), wrote in the caption.

#travel #bears #wildlife ♬ wait m83 sped up - 01 @romania Ever locked eyes with a beast that could end you in seconds? There's a moment, somewhere along the sinuous ribbon of the Transfăgărășan, when the forest exhales a living myth onto the asphalt—a Carpathian brown bear, massive, muscled, indifferent. Tourists crack open their car windows, giddy with naivety, luring it closer with snacks and camera flashes, forgetting this isn't a petting zoo. It's a powder keg with fur. Romania's bears, the monarchs of these ancient woods, are being slowly domesticated into beggars, trading their instincts for scraps of junk food tossed from passing SUVs. Each encounter chips away at their wildness, replacing caution with expectation. And when a bear learns to demand rather than hunt, the story turns grim—hit by cars, shot by fearful villagers, relocated or quietly "dealt with." What feels like a thrilling roadside spectacle is, in reality, the unraveling of something ancient, something that should never have to plead for its survival. There is no majesty in a bear that has learned to knock on car windows. There is no wilderness in an animal reduced to a roadside attraction. To see one of these creatures in its true state—lumbering through mist-drenched firs, muscles rippling under thick, earthen fur—that is the privilege. The rest is just a slow tragedy, playing out in real time. Would you rather witness the wild or be complicit in its ruin? Video by @wr.amaliasara [Bear Sighting, Transfăgărășan Drive, Carpathian Wildlife, Brown Bear Population, Romania Roads, Wildlife Conservation, Bear Habitat, Romanian Nature, Scenic Drives, Carpathian Mountains, Forest Ecosystem, Wildlife Risks, Bear Encounters, Nature Conservation, Wild Romania, Eco-tourism, Habitat Protection, Romanian Wilderness, Animal Encounters, Scenic Routes] #romania

Habituation is "when animals are exposed to the same stimuli repeatedly, and eventually stop responding to that stimulus." The National Parks Service explained that wild animals should fear humans because it keeps both humans and animals safe, especially given how quickly animals can turn on their defensive aptitudes when they sense a threat.

At the same time, habituation can negatively impact the ecosystem. If wild animals rely more on humans for food, the balance of the ecosystem is broken, furthering environmental harm.

"Each encounter chips away at their wildness, replacing caution with expectation. And when a bear learns to demand rather than hunt, the story turns grim–hit by cars, shot by fearful villagers, relocated or quietly 'dealt with,'" the account for Romania articulated in the caption. "What feels like a thrilling roadside spectacle is, in reality, the unraveling of something ancient, something that should never have to plead for its survival."

It is appealing for humans to get closer to nature. Oftentimes, it allows humans to experience nature in a way that could make them feel closer to it. However, it's argued that there are many ways to feel close to nature without directly harming it. The reason conservation areas, like national parks, exist is to allow for just that, safely and respectfully.

As the video's caption put it, "Would you rather witness the wild or be complicit in its ruin?"

To immerse yourself in the beauty of nature, keep your distance from animals, do not feed them, and stay on the guided trail. This will allow you to stay safe and preserve nature for generations to come.

Commenters were in agreement.

"It's not cute, it's not cool. It's putting those bears in danger to get shot in the future," one TikTok user explained.

