Wildlife rescuers spring into action after finding swan in heartbreaking situation: 'This could have been easily avoided'

A swan, unable to fly or swim after being caught in a fishing line, was rescued by a Long Island group, as Patch reported.

In April, wildlife welfare group the Strong Island Animal Rescue League received a call about a swan tangled in a fishing line with a hook in its body on Lake Ronkonkoma. The fishing line was wrapped around its neck and wing, making it impossible for it to swim or fly.

Saved ! Strong Island animal rescue got a call about a swan with a fishing hook and line stuck on its neck and wing making it unable to fly. There were multiple attempts by awesome rescuers to catch him but he was way too fast and evasive. Today Strong Island teamed up with Sweetbriars Janine and John and set out on John's boat. Thanks to John's awesome navigating We were able to get close enough for Frankie to net him and for Frankie and Janine to get him on the boat, we got him back to shore where Janine was able to remove the hooks and give him a clean assessment. Then it was time for the fun part seeing Nancy who never gave up on this rescue to release him back into the water we love it when a plan comes together! Teamwork saves them ! To keep us on call https://www.strongislandanimalrescueleague.org/pages/donate-today Posted by Strong Island Animal Rescue League on Monday, April 21, 2025

"Dozens of rescuers came together, amazing rescuers, and they had boats," said Frank Floridia, president of SIARL. "The swan was super evasive and was unable to be caught."

After a failed attempt to catch the swan on Easter Sunday, the rescue group along with the nearby Sweetbriar Nature Center came together on the next day and were able to catch the swan to cut it loose.

Using an electric boat, the group trapped the swan in a net. According to Patch, the swan suffered no health problems.

"He was able to spread his wings and fly and do the regular things that swans do," Floridia said.

After making sure the swan was OK, the group let it back into the waters. The Strong Island Animal Rescue League shared the rescue mission on Facebook.

"See you later," a man in the video says. "Don't get in any trouble. Take care, girly. Have a good life!"

The situation could have been worse, as Floridia warned about the dangers that littering can have on wildlife.

"This could have been easily avoided if people clean up their fishing line and be more responsible," he said. "The rescue is urging people to please clean up their lines and be responsible with their trash."

A study by Keep America Beautiful found that, in 2020, there were 50 billion pieces of litter along U.S. roadways and waterways. This litter doesn't just produce air and water pollution but also presents a danger to wildlife. According to Environmental Volunteers, more than 1 million animals are killed each year by trash.

Swans are one of the species heavily affected by human waste. An autopsy in Scotland revealed that one passed after swallowing plastic wrappers, while an oil spill in England forced 20 swans to be rescued from the River Kennet last year.

Luckily, local heroes like the ones who saved this swan are helping keep wildlife and communities safe. One volunteer group in Arizona is fighting invasive species in the Tonto National Forest. In Massachusetts, local law enforcement helped save a woodchuck from barbed wire, while locals helped save a horned owl after a car collision in Indiana. Even Queen guitarist Brian May has volunteered his home as an animal hospital for those in need.

The joint effort between the Strong Island Animal Rescue League and Sweetbriar Nature Center resulted in the rescue of this swan, proving locals can help the wildlife in our environments stay safe and avoid harm. Get involved in your community by caring for wildlife or taking other local climate actions.

