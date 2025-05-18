  • Outdoors Outdoors

Animal-loving rock 'n' roll legend makes big impact with inspiring facility on his property: 'To us he is a worker'

by Simon Sage
"We can have any one of 750 animals come in through the door, and it's like a procession of aliens really."

Photo Credit: Harper Asprey Wildlife Rescue

Queen guitarist Brian May has been hosting an animal hospital on his property and pitching in personally, according to the BBC.

The Harper Asprey Wildlife Rescue has been in operation for over 30 years, taking in wounded British wildlife, treating animals, and releasing them after recuperation. The group includes around 50 volunteers and full-time veterinary staff, including May.

"Guitarists aren't much use to the rescue, so to us he is a worker," founder Anne Brummer said, per the BBC. "He is very good at communicating with people and gets involved in it at every level."

As the rescue tackles the immediate needs of animals in distress, it's also going after root causes. The nonprofit runs the Save Me Trust, which mobilizes community action toward advancing conservation laws. This includes initiatives such as amending England's Hunting Act, ending badger culls, and supporting sustainable land development.

Wild animal populations have been in a precipitous decline for years. Habitat loss has been a primary cause, but hunting, human transportation, and invasive species all play roles in biodiversity loss. As numbers dwindle, so too do vital ecosystem services these animals provide. 

Harper Asprey is always seeking funding for more equipment in order to provide better care to its patients — and so it can build a public database other vets could tap into in order to improve their care of wild animals. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

"We can have any one of 750 animals come in through the door, and it's like a procession of aliens really," Brummer said, per the BBC. "There's not a lot of data out there on them so the vets are using all their expertise."

