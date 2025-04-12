  • Outdoors Outdoors

Wildlife rescuers unite to save great horned owl after harrowing car collision: 'In good hands'

"And, yes, she is a normal grumpy owl."

by Patrick Long
Photo Credit: Brownsburg Fire Territory

Firefighters, wildlife experts, and a Good Samaritan in Brownsburg, Indiana, are receiving praise for their roles in what's been dubbed by locals as the Great Horned Owl Rescue

On the morning of February 22, according to Indianapolis' WTHR, a man entered the Brownsburg Fire Territory Station 131 looking for help. He'd hit an owl while driving down the interstate and was hoping the firefighters could help him save it. There was just one catch …

Reportedly, the great horned owl was still stuck inside the grill of the man's truck. While this made it easier for the firefighters to locate the injured creature, it presented a uniquely tricky rescue scenario. 

Fortunately, firefighters are well-versed in uniquely tricky scenarios, and Lt. Lance Goldsberry was able to free the bird. The creature had seemingly suffered a broken wing, so the crew reached out to local wildlife rehabilitation center Paws, Wings & Other Things, where they said the owl was "in good hands," per the local outlet. 

The rehab center posted a photo of the great horned owl in early March, providing an update on the bird's recovery.

"The … Great Horned firehouse owl is recovering," they wrote. "Her wing break and skin break have both healed nicely. Now for physical therapy...and yes she is a normal grumpy owl."

Watch now: This simple device could save thousands of animals

This story spotlights a few different heroes: the driver who quickly sought help, the Brownsburg firefighters, and the local wildlife rescue. Trying to help an injured animal is not necessarily the easiest thing to do, but it is a wonderful thing and a part of protecting our delicate ecosystems.

There are many other heartening stories like this one out there too. Like the Long Island, New York, nature preserve that rehabbed and released a three-legged fox, then received footage of it thriving months later. Or the fire and rescue team in England that saved a deer after it became entangled in a soccer net.

What do all of these rescues have in common? They each took more than one person to pull off. And perhaps it looks like each effort saved just a single vulnerable life — but in fact, because fragile ecosystems involve the deep interconnection of so many different lifeforms, the ripple effects of one compassionate act might actually be endless.

