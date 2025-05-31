Local retiree becomes unsung hero after taking on crucial task in national forest: 'I can't logically expand the area that I'm covering'

"There's a lot of people that want to get involved."

A volunteer group has joined forces with forest specialists to fight back against invasive species increasing the risk of wildfires — and retiree Don Pike is among the unsung heroes keeping communities safer and ensuring future generations can enjoy Tonto National Forest.

As The New York Times detailed, Pike became one of the first members of Friends of the Tonto National Forest years after attending a 2011 presentation by its founder, Patti Fenner, formerly an invasive weeds specialist with the U.S. Forest Service.

After Fenner showed Pike how invasive grasses had begun to outcompete beneficial native species in the national forest, he couldn't get the information out of his head. Now, Pike volunteers to clear the invasive weeds in the area.

The invasive grasses haven't only proved to be a wildfire hazard to nearby communities in what was traditionally considered a low-fire-risk portion of the Sonoran Desert, as the organization explains, but they've also begun to overtake the vegetation that attracts visitors and supports the national forest's unique ecosystem.

Complicating the situation is the reality that wildfires are among the extreme weather conditions that have become more frequent and intense because of rising global temperatures, exacerbated primarily by pollution from dirty fuels but also by factors such as biodiversity loss.

This year, the U.S. Forest Service has also lost around 2,000 employees during federal restructuring, per the Times. While some mass-fired employees were reinstated as things play out in court, E&E News by Politico reported in March that 7,000 more could be on the way out.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

The layoffs raised fears that at-risk communities wouldn't have the infrastructure and support to effectively deal with wildfires.

Retired firefighter Bobbie Scopa, who has more than four decades of experience, was among those who raised the alarm, telling ABC15 Arizona that the Grand Canyon State — where Tonto National Forest is located — could see "one of the worst fire seasons" yet in 2025.

Pike believes the federal upheaval is one reason community-led efforts will become even more crucial in the days ahead, even as remaining workers continue their mission.

The retiree, whose advocacy helped earn a $105,000 grant from Arizona's Department of Forestry and Fire Management, is pushing for additional support for Tonto National Forest, which was already understaffed prior to the federal hiring freeze and terminations. (Fenner told the Times that low pay was one reason the forest had trouble attracting talent.)

"I can't logically expand the area that I'm covering," Pike told the Times of his need for help.

"It's going to be important for the federal agencies, the Forest Service in particular, to find ways to engage people," Pike added. "There's a lot of people that want to get involved. Particularly retirees who have a lot of skills."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.