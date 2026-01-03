Experts make concerning discovery after recent trafficking surge: 'We are alarmed by this emerging threat'

"The tip of the iceberg … there are other countries we don't yet know about."

Endangered striped rabbits found in Asia are facing new dangers from poachers and wildlife trafficking.

What's happening?

There are two species of nocturnal striped rabbits native to southeast Asia that are so rare and so closely related that scientists often have to use genetic analysis to distinguish between them.

A research paper focused on the rabbits covers the recent surge in trafficking and exotic pet demand in the area.

"These species have taken a big hit from habitat loss, and then there is poaching for wild meat trade and the devastating impact from indiscriminate snaring," said K. Yoganand, a wildlife ecologist and co-author of the paper, per Mongabay.

"Now, on top of that, is this demand for keeping them as exotic pets. All of these add up to make them more and more threatened."

At least 11 striped rabbits were recovered in India and Thailand by officials in airport smuggling busts in 2025, according to the paper published in the journal Oryx.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

It's a new trend to see such demand from India for "keeping exotic animals as status symbols and tourist attractions," the authors said.

Why is wildlife smuggling concerning?

Wildlife smuggling is illegal, dangerous, and terrible for the environment and local biodiversity. Unfortunately, the most protected and endangered species are the ones most desired by traffickers.

"What we know about the trade in striped rabbits is likely the tip of the iceberg," said Andrew Tilker, co-author of the paper, per Mongabay. "It is likely that, in addition to Thailand and India, there are other countries we don't yet know about."

When animals are smuggled, it's possible for them to become an invasive species in a new area. This can threaten native species by increasing competition for vital resources. Invasive species may also contribute to the spread of pests and diseases.

What's being done about it?

In the paper, the authors called for Indonesia and Vietnam to work more closely with Thailand on the care of seized animals to make it easier to identify species and return them to their native countries.

Recovered striped rabbits should be rehabilitated and used in captive breeding to help re-establish population stability, they said.

"As conservationists working on these rare and threatened species, we are alarmed by this emerging threat and urge relevant governments to curb poaching, trafficking and demand," the authors said.

"A critical step is for Indonesia and Vietnam to list their respective striped rabbit species under CITES Appendix III. They can do this unilaterally and swiftly, strengthening interdictions, closing legal loopholes in Thailand and India, regulating possession, and enabling prosecution of future buyers."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.