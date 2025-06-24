Officials discover hundreds of live animals after foiling smuggling attempt: 'Nature cannot speak, but we can be its voice'

"If you find suspicious activity, report it immediately."

Hundreds of exotic birds were found in Bali city buses and rescued from illegal smuggling.

What happened?

Officials in Indonesia were able to stop a major wildlife trafficking operation and prevent 331 songbirds from being smuggled from Bali to Central Java, according to a report from Antara News.

Sadly, 32 of the birds were deceased when they were found. The surviving birds were taken into custody, cared for, and released in the Ijen Merapi Ungup-Ungup Center Nature Reserve.

Nur Patria Kurniawan, head of the East Java Natural Resources Conservation Center, said that caring for other living beings upholds Indonesian values, and when local people protect wildlife, it expresses their love for the country, per Antara News.

"If you find suspicious activity, report it immediately. Nature cannot speak, but we can be its voice," he said.

Why is it important?

Wildlife trafficking and animal smuggling are dangerous, illegal industries that harm the planet. It's the rarest and often protected species that get smuggled the most, which threatens their survival.

When animals are sold and shipped improperly outside their natural environment, they can become a harmful invasive species in a new home. They may be predators to native species and compete for resources with them. They can also spread pests and diseases that harm humans, animals, and farm crops.

What's being done about it?

In places around the world that are hotspots for animal trafficking, government officials and conservationists urge locals to be vigilant in spotting and reporting any smuggling activity.

To crack down on those participating, India has increased its patrolling and implemented programs to encourage awareness and involvement from citizens.

You can do your part to combat the problem by never purchasing any exotic pets and donating money to causes that prevent animal trafficking.

