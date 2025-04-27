Group begins costly mission to eradicate invasive creatures spreading across remote islands: 'Taking action is critical'

Their numbers have quickly multiplied since they were introduced over 50 years ago.

A conservation project in Scotland has secured more than $130,000 (£100,000) to help remove hedgehogs from a group of islands in the Western Isles.

While very cute, the hedgehogs are not native species to the country's Uist islands, as reported by the BBC, and were reportedly released into a backyard there over 50 years ago in the hope they would eat slugs and snails. Unfortunately, their numbers quickly multiplied, and they have contributed to the decline of native ground-nesting birds by eating their eggs.

As reported by the BBC, the project, known as Saving Uist Nature (SUN), will trap hedgehogs on two of the islands and release them on the mainland. The project is supported by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds in Scotland along with NatureScot and the Scottish SPCA. They have secured the money from the government's Nature Restoration Fund and will be developing the project over the next 12 months.

A similar initiative on another island, called the Uist Wader Project, has successfully kept another island hedgehog-free, but there was not enough funding to continue until now.

Invasive species often outcompete native ones for resources such as food and habitats, causing their populations to decline. This is a problem because native species perform specific ecosystem services that are essential to a healthy environment.

Additionally, invasive species can have health and economic impacts because they can destroy crops and spread pests and diseases. The Asian tiger mosquito, for instance, can carry diseases that threaten human health.

In the U.S., invasive species cost approximately $20 billion every year in resource damage and management. For example, invasive wild pigs are estimated to cause close to $2 billion in damages annually.

The hope is the project in the Scottish islands will be a success and protect native birdlife. Speaking to the BBC about the project, Kenna Chisholm, the north Highland and Hebrides area manager, said, "Taking action is critical to protect remarkable wildlife here in Uist."

