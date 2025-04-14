Homeowner faces uphill battle after discovering invasive pest spreading throughout garden: 'Impossible to get out'

Whether you're an experienced gardener or are just starting out, sometimes there can be nothing more challenging than a patch of an invasive plant species.

One Redditor found that out firsthand after they took a look at the yard surrounding their new home.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

While posting to r/NativePlantGardening, the homeowner came across a large growth of a plant species that they couldn't quite identify. But they knew it was invasive.

In their post, the Redditor shared two pics of thick ground cover that appeared to be growing freely in the yard. "I just moved to a new yard and this weed keeps coming up in sheets!" the original poster wrote. "The roots are long and white and impossible to get out."

Right out of the gate, one helpful commenter was able to offer some helpful, albeit slightly pessimistic insight. "My nemesis — the chameleon plant! I have fought to eradicate this for 10 years. I have yet to figure out something that works completely," the user noted.

"I have done the dig and replace dirt method, round-up, vinegar+salt+dish soap, and boiling water. Nothing has worked permanently," the user added. "If you don't get it out when it is young, it will be even more invasive. It has spread two feet underground to emerge from a landscape fabric covering."

According to North Carolina State University, the chameleon plant can spread "quickly by rhizomes reaching one to two feet in height and can continuously spread along the ground as it grows."

Native to several regions throughout Asia, the chameleon plant has a reputation for being shade tolerant. However, the plant struggles in drier climates.

While the chameleon plant can be very difficult to remove, opting to rewild your yard can go a long way in preventing further spread of the invasive plant species. Native plants can provide an essential habitat and food sources for wildlife. This not only supports biodiversity but also contributes to soil health and can prevent invasive plants from moving in.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.