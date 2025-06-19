Authorities make stunning seizure after raiding international smuggling ring: 'The real cost goes far beyond the monetary value'

Indonesian authorities seized over $141,000 worth of ivory goods made from elephant tusks and arrested four people involved in an ivory smuggling ring.

The bust spotlights the country's growing role in the fight against wildlife trafficking and the people attempting to profit from it.

What's happening?

According to World Animal News, an investigation by Indonesian authorities revealed that the black market ivory operation involved the sale of hundreds of carved statues, smoking pipes, bracelets, and other items likely made from elephant tusks.

The suspects allegedly funneled the products through illegal kiosks and online sales to buyers in Malaysia and South Korea.

Why is this important?

Authorities are still trying to determine whether the seized ivory came from poached elephants. Unfortunately, in these instances, poaching — illegally hunting or killing wildlife, often for valuable parts like tusks — is often the source.

For example, South African officials discovered dozens of dead vultures that fed on the carcass of a poisoned elephant. As the University of Cambridge observed, poisoning has become increasingly common among elephant poachers to kill animals quickly and avoid drawing attention.

When poachers kill a large number of animals, regardless of the method, entire ecosystems pay the price. Removing key species like elephants disrupts food chains and the environment.

Save the Elephants noted that these animals use their tusks to dig for water for themselves and other animals to drink and spread seeds through their dung, which creates new plants and trees.

Because elephants help provide food and water for other wildlife, reducing their populations can affect other species, like antelopes, that local communities may rely on for food. Plus, their seed dispersal offers a natural way to plant more trees and reduce planet-warming carbon pollution. Vultures, meanwhile, can help prevent the spread of disease.

Illegal wildlife rings fuel ecosystem damage by turning endangered animals into commodities. As they turn a profit, they push species like elephants closer to extinction.

"The real cost goes far beyond the monetary value," said Stephanus Hanny Rekyanto, head of the West Java Natural Resources Conservation Agency, per World Animal News. "We're talking about long-term harm to elephant populations and irreparable damage to their habitats."

What's being done to stop the illegal ivory trade?

The ivory trade has been banned internationally since 1989, but some countries still allow it domestically. China's shutdown of its domestic ivory trade in 2017 was a significant step in halting the industry, signaling to others that strong policy and public pressure can lower demand.

Since then, other regions have enacted stricter laws against ivory trading. In 2023, the U.K. expanded its Ivory Act of 2018 to include other animals that are sources of ivory, like hippos and walruses. The law illegalizes importing, exporting, or dealing in ivory from any of these animals.

In 2024, the U.S. finalized an amendment to the Endangered Species Act, tightening the rules on the import of live elephants and sport-hunted trophies. The update ensures these imports directly support conservation efforts and comply with international trade standards.

A global understanding of environmental issues is growing, especially regarding the urgent need to protect wildlife from illegal trade. Reach out to your representatives to learn about the latest efforts and how to get involved.

