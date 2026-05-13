Snake hunter discovers two massive Burmese python nests with 120 eggs in Florida Everglades

The moment shocked viewers, with many commenters describing it as "terrifying."

A snake hunter in the Florida Everglades found two neighboring nests of invasive Burmese pythons containing about 120 eggs in total.

The viral find, posted to Reddit, is the latest reminder of just how deeply these giant snakes have embedded themselves in one of the country's most important wetlands — and how much work remains to protect the native wildlife and communities that rely on the Everglades.

What's happening?

In a video shared on the subreddit r/SweatyPalms, a python hunter was shown uncovering two neighboring Burmese python nests in the Everglades. Together, the nests reportedly contained around 120 eggs.

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

The moment shocked viewers, with many commenters describing it as "terrifying" and pointing to the sheer number of eggs as evidence of how quickly the invasive species can spread.

That fear is supported by research. A widely cited U.S. Geological Survey study found that after Burmese pythons became established in the Everglades, sightings of several mammals dropped dramatically.

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As one commenter on the Reddit post pointed out, "These snakes have caused an estimated 99% reduction in populations of raccoons and opossums in the area and a nearly 90% decrease in bobcat populations."

Burmese pythons are not native to Florida. Researchers believe they gained a foothold through the exotic pet trade and have since multiplied across South Florida, where they prey on birds, mammals, and reptiles with few natural predators to limit their population.

Why are Burmese pythons in the Everglades important?

This goes far beyond one unsettling snake video.

The Everglades is a vast and delicate ecosystem that supports native wildlife, recreation, tourism, and freshwater resources for Floridians. When an invasive predator reproduces at this scale, it places even more strain on an already stressed landscape.

A nest containing dozens of eggs can mean dozens of future predators if even a fraction survives. Two nests side by side underscore just how difficult it is to stay ahead of the problem. Every new generation of pythons raises the risk to native animals that help keep the ecosystem in balance.

That ripple effect can also affect people. A weakened Everglades means more pressure on a wetland system that helps filter water, buffer storms, and support local economies. When native species disappear, and food webs begin to unravel, restoring the region becomes harder and more costly.

Human-introduced species can alter ecosystems for decades. In this case, a problem linked to the exotic animal trade is now slowing progress toward a healthier future for both wildlife and the South Florida communities connected to this landscape.

What's being done about Burmese pythons in the Everglades?

Florida wildlife agencies and water managers already operate python removal programs aimed at slowing the spread. Licensed contractors and trained hunters are paid to capture and remove invasive pythons, with added incentives for reproductive females and nests because preventing future hatchlings is especially important.

Officials also depend on public reporting, organized hunts, and continued research into better detection methods, since the snakes are notoriously hard to spot in dense wetlands.

For everyday people, one of the most important ways to help is simple: never release pets into the wild. Supporting pet surrender and amnesty programs can help prevent future invasions before they begin. People in Florida can also report invasive species sightings and support Everglades restoration efforts that strengthen the ecosystem overall.

The snakes did not choose to be there — but the damage is real. Discoveries like this one show why early action, stronger prevention, and long-term restoration are all necessary if the Everglades is going to recover.

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