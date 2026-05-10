Researchers warn that pet goldfish can ruin freshwater ecosystems if released

"It is critically important to inform the public that their pets can become pests."

That little goldfish may seem harmless when swimming around a glass bowl, but new research suggests it can become a hazard for lakes and ponds.

A study published in the Journal of Animal Ecology last month indicates that the humble pet can become a true menace in the wild. Invasive goldfish can rapidly damage freshwater ecosystems, harming water quality, displacing native species, and triggering ecological collapses that are hard to reverse.

"It is critically important to inform the public that their pets can become pests that will harm freshwater ecosystems," principal investigator William Hintz said in a news release.

The researchers conducted large outdoor experiments designed to reflect lake conditions and examined what happened after goldfish were added to low- and high-nutrient freshwater systems. They made sure to account for the impacts of adding fish in general in order to understand the specific impacts of goldfish.

The study revealed that the fish introduced more than a crowding problem. In nutrient-rich waters, goldfish made the water murkier and churned up suspended solids, according to the release. The researchers also documented that goldfish's predatory habits led to declines in key ecosystem members, such as snails, amphipods, and zooplankton.

Also losing out were native fish, which suffered because goldfish won out in landing coveted food and resources. There were indications that native fish could face long-term challenges based on their declining physical condition.

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The study found that no freshwater system was safe, with damages potentially very difficult and costly to fix. With that in mind, it would behoove everyone from pet owners to natural resource managers to take the unassuming goldfish quite seriously.

For resource managers, goldfish need to be added to the list of non-resident species to look out for. Since it's an extremely popular ornamental fish, it's also important that pet owners return the creatures to pet stores or find them a new home instead of setting them free.

"The evidence is now clear — releasing a goldfish into the wild might be seen as an act of kindness, but it can turn into a major ecological threat," Hintz concluded.

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