Experts alarmed as large reptiles take over US region: 'Potential … to enhance cold tolerance'

"There is the potential for behavioral plasticity."

Extreme weather patterns in Florida may end up helping one particular invasive species, according to Naples Daily News.

What's happening?

A cold snap in Florida is proving to be lethal to some invasive species like iguanas, and even native gators. However, the wildly invasive Burmese python may be able to adapt to lower temperatures.

Though pythons are sensitive to cold, they have been seen using burrows of other animals in order to keep warm.

"There is evidence that evolutionary change has already altered parts of the genome responsible for cold tolerance, and there is the potential for behavioral plasticity to enhance cold tolerance," said a report from the U.S. Geological Survey. "The mild temperatures within burrows could help pythons overwinter as far north as southwestern Georgia although free-ranging pythons have not been documented that far north."

Why are python adaptations important?

The cold snap in Florida is another example of increasingly erratic weather patterns spurred on by atmospheric pollution. The unanticipated drop in temperatures has caused serious damage to local crops in previous years.

At the same time, these shifts have created new opportunities for invasive species that have escaped the checks and balances of their native habitat. In a new home, they can establish a monopoly on vital resources and push out native species. For example, without any notable predators, Burmese pythons have caused a precipitous decline in biodiversity in Florida.

Globally, invasive species incur hundreds of billions of dollars in economic costs every year.

What's being done about Burmese pythons?

Some Floridians have taken to hunting invasive pythons, though snakes hiding in burrows through the winter are likely to make their job more challenging.

Economic incentives have also helped build culinary opportunities for invasive species. Chefs have put python on the menu, while others have even advocated for farming them.

You can take local action by volunteering with groups that clear invasive species in your area.

