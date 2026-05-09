Florida's wild 10-day python hunting contest takes over the Everglades after dark

The event now feels like equal parts wildlife management effort, local tradition, and surreal endurance test.

Florida has a way of turning ecological crises into cinema-worthy solutions. One example is an annual python hunt in the Everglades, where competitors head into the wetlands to remove the non-native snakes.

A Reddit post that shared a trailer for "The Python Hunt," a documentary about the 10-day contest to determine who can remove the most pythons, sparked a lively conversation among commentators.

Commenters landed on a spectrum from fascinated to disbelieving. Beneath the "only in Florida" energy, though, is a very real conservation challenge.

The snakes, native to Southeast Asia and introduced to Florida through the exotic pet trade, have become such a notorious problem that the event now feels like equal parts wildlife management effort, local tradition, and surreal endurance test.

But the thread didn't just treat the event like entertainment. Some commenters raised concerns about whether a competition encourages the wrong mindset, especially when the goal is to kill as many animals as possible.

That tension is what makes this more than just a bizarre Florida curiosity. Non-native species can throw entire ecosystems out of balance, and efforts to remove them can protect native wildlife and strengthen the long-term health of ecosystems.

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According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Burmese python feeds on a "variety of mammals, birds, reptiles, and protected species such as the federally designated threatened wood stork and the federally designated endangered Key Largo woodrat."

For surrounding communities, healthier wetlands matter far beyond the hunt itself, supporting biodiversity, outdoor recreation, and the broader environmental resilience the region depends on.

"The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is ready to do whatever it takes to remove the Burmese python," someone says at one point in the trailer.

To prove this point, the state has employed methods that include robotic rabbits, snake-detecting dogs, and opossums and raccoons fitted with trackers. The Python Hunt is only one of many eradication efforts.

"Looks both beautiful and insane," one commenter said.

"They used to do this in Alberta with rats," another added. "... There are now no rats in Alberta."

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