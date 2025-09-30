World Bank backs vital multimillion-dollar project to create 100,000 new jobs: 'Will help states tap into private sector sources'

In a win-win for the environment and the local economy, a new World Bank-funded program in India will help restore vital coastline while also supporting as many as 100,000 jobs, according to Good News Network.

"This project will help states tap into private sector sources to mitigate the impact of plastic pollution and to foster eco-tourism in selected areas," said Paul Procee, the World Bank's acting country director for India, per Good News Network. "For example, private sector intervention can help to strengthen plastic waste value chains and establish environment-friendly beaches while also creating economic opportunities for coastal communities."

The $212 million project, known as Strengthening Coastal Resilience and the Economy (SHORE), is intended to help India protect its marine ecosystems. These ecosystems, which are vital for industries like fishing and tourism, while also serving as important habitats for plants and wildlife, have been under threat due to coastal erosion, pollution, and urban expansion, according to Good News Network.

The project has shown how international organizations, governments, and the private sector can join forces to protect the environment and local industries while also spurring employment. The project will cover 6,200 miles of coastline in lower India, on which an estimated 250 million people rely for jobs and a place to live, per Good News Network.

"The SHORE MPA program will support India's vision for Integrated Coastal Zone Management while ensuring that the coastal zone's environment, landscapes, and natural values are in harmony with economic development," the program's website said.

If successful, the program could serve as a model for coastline management around the world.

Increasing global temperatures and rising seas, along with plastic pollution and overfishing, have posed a unique threat to coastal areas.

In the U.S., approximately 40% of the population lives in coastal counties, according to the EPA.

"U.S. coastal counties face permanent inundation and flooding threats from sea level rise, intense rains, high tide flooding and severe storms," the EPA said on its website.

"Many communities are taking steps to protect coasts from climate change. For example, some communities are elevating buildings or constructing barriers to shield people, businesses, and property from flooding and storm surge," the EPA continued. "Others are restoring coastal habitats and using nature-based features to build coastal resilience."

As the World Bank and India have demonstrated with their SHORE program, protecting coastlines, coastal communities, and the vital industries located there will require an all-of-the-above approach that takes into account the needs of all impacted stakeholders.

