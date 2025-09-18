Researchers sound alarm over escalating crisis putting coastal communities at risk: 'None are invincible'

"The Mediterranean Sea acts like an early warning system for processes that will later affect the global ocean."

The Mediterranean Sea saw record-setting surface temperatures throughout the month of July.

However, climate researchers are warning that the historic warmth is just one aspect of an alarming trend in the region

What's happening?

According to Mercator Ocean International, July 2025 marked the Mediterranean Sea's warmest July on record, with a mean sea surface temperature of around 26.7°C (80.1°F) and the strongest marine heatwave intensity ever recorded for the month.

This led to widespread above-average temperatures, with over 60% of the basin exceeding normal temperatures by at least 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit. Other areas saw warming by more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, particularly in the western Mediterranean.

In a study published in the journal Scientific Reports, a team of climate researchers took a closer look at the climate-related risks now affecting the Mediterranean.

Using the scenario-based framework of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the team projected how Mediterranean ecosystems are likely to change over the next few decades.

They paid special attention to the "main drivers" of environmental change, including sea-level rise, ocean warming, and acidification.

Dr. Abed El Rahman Hassoun, a biogeochemical oceanographer at the Helmholtz Center for Ocean Research Kiel and co-author of the study, spoke to the Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres regarding the climate's impacts on the Mediterranean Sea.

"The consequences of warming are not only projections for the future, but very real damages we are witnessing now," Hassoun said, as Phys.org shared. "The continuing rise in temperatures, sea level, and ocean acidification cause severe risks for the environment in and around the Mediterranean Sea."

Why is increased warming in the Mediterranean Sea concerning?

Although the Mediterranean Sea has seen fluctuations in surface temperatures in the past, the rate of the increase has concerned researchers, who point to rising global temperatures as the main culprit.

Record-high carbon pollution has led to an excess of heat being trapped in the atmosphere, causing a dramatic increase in temperatures across the globe.

As the Mediterranean Sea feels the brunt of rising global temperatures, coastal communities around the body of water are seeing an uptick in severe consequences, such as threatened fish stocks and increased toxic algae blooms.

These changes have also been paired with stressors like pollution and overfishing, threatening biodiversity and the health of the regional ecosystem.

According to the researchers, the Mediterranean Sea is home to more than 17,000 marine species, making it one of the main "marine biodiversity hotspots of the world."

The region has also long been studied due to its "unique geological, climatic and hydrological features," which makes it especially prone to a rapidly changing climate.

What's being done about rising global temperatures?

Although the Mediterranean Sea is warming and acidifying faster than the global average, it may not always stay that way.

"What happens in the Mediterranean often foreshadows changes to be expected elsewhere, so the Mediterranean Sea acts like an early warning system for processes that will later affect the global ocean," Hassoun explained.

Dr. Meryem Mojtahid, professor of Paleo-Oceanography at the University of Angers and co-author of the study, noted that Mediterranean ecosystems have also been known to be able to acclimate to climate-related stress. But that ability may have its limits.

"Some are more resistant than others, but none are invincible," said Mojtahid, per Phys.org. "Only strict climate protection measures can keep the risks at a level to which ecosystems can still adapt."

For now, countries are enacting initiatives to reduce their planet-warming pollution and cut back on their reliance on dirty fuels. The Paris Agreement has been adopted by 195 countries in an effort to combat climate issues by limiting global temperature rise below 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit.

