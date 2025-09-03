Scientists issue warning as worsening crisis threatens coastal communities: 'Chief perpetrator'

They also warn that without stronger action, threats to health, jobs, and infrastructure will only grow.

Ireland's mild weather has long been a point of pride, but experts warn it offers little defense against what's coming, according to Down to Earth. Rising seas, stronger storms, and faster eroding coastlines are already putting communities and key industries at risk.

What's happening?

Ireland has recorded just one day above 91 degrees Fahrenheit ever, yet it is seeing mounting evidence of intensifying weather hazards.

Storms such as Floris, Bert, Darragh, and Eowyn brought "strong winds, more intense floods and a greater risk of blackouts and eroded coastlines," according to researchers, per Down to Earth.

Computer models project even stronger storms and higher seas in the coming decades, while about 40% of Ireland's population lives near the coast, along with much of the nation's ports, airports, and infrastructure.

Why is this change in weather important?

Ireland's location on the Atlantic Ocean, the source of its mild weather, also makes it especially vulnerable. Rising seas are putting homes, ports, and businesses at risk, and industries such as tourism, fisheries, and aquaculture are facing growing disruptions.

Experts stress that "recognizing our human selves as the chief perpetrator of climate change is the first step towards real behavioural change," per Down to Earth. They also warn that without stronger action, threats to health, jobs, and infrastructure will only grow.

What's being done about this change?

Other Irish coastal communities are already responding. In Kerry, the Maharees Conservation Association is working on coastal erosion management, while the Dingle Hub is developing projects to cut pollution and build resilience.

Meanwhile, a new mapping tool launched in Northern Ireland makes shoreline shifts visible to anyone, providing data that communities and planners can use to stay a step ahead of erosion and rising seas. This kind of accessible information arms communities with the knowledge they need to adapt before coastal erosion destroys vital infrastructure.

Installing solar panels alongside battery storage can also help households stay resilient during extreme weather events that threaten the power grid.

Ireland's future will depend on how quickly it strengthens its defenses and builds resilience at the local level. The choices made today, from protecting coastlines to cutting harmful carbon pollution, will determine how well communities weather the storms ahead.

