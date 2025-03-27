Experts sound the alarm over concerning move made by India: 'This is not something to celebrate'

It marks an economic milestone for the world's fifth-largest economy.

India has produced over 1.1 billion tons of coal in the current fiscal year, according to The Tribune. To experts, this isn't an achievement — it's a threat to India's future.

What happened?

This milestone comes 11 days before the fiscal year ends, beating last year's production of just over 1 billion tons.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) celebrated by writing, "A Proud Moment for India! Crossing the monumental milestone of 1 Billion tonnes of coal production is a remarkable achievement, highlighting our commitment to energy security, economic growth and self-reliance. This feat also reflects the dedication and hardwork of all those associated with the sector."

Coal remains the backbone of India's energy system, powering about 55% of its energy needs and generating roughly 74% of its electricity, per The Tribune.

The publication further reported that G Kishan Reddy, union minister of coal and mines, said India ensured sustainable and responsible mining alongside the massive production. "This achievement will fuel our increasing power demands, drive economic growth, and ensure a brighter future for every Indian," Reddy said.

Why is record coal production concerning?

While this marks an economic milestone for the world's fifth-largest economy, increasing coal use poses challenges for an overheating planet. Coal burning releases heat-trapping pollution that warms the atmosphere, leading to more extreme weather and threatening homes, health, and livelihoods.

The push for more coal comes as many countries try to move toward cleaner options like solar and wind power. India's growing energy demands present a tricky balancing act between short-term energy security and long-term environmental health.

Clean-energy advocates were quick to reply to the prime minister's post on X, with Dr. Farrukh Shamim (@mmalikx7) writing, "Coal is bad for environment.. we all need to switch to renewable energy sources… This is not something to celebrate."

What's being done about coal dependence?

India has set ambitious renewable energy targets alongside its coal expansion. Reuters detailed that the country plans to install 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030, which would help reduce its reliance on coal over time.

Many Indian states are building large solar parks and wind farms. Homes and businesses can help by installing rooftop solar panels, which would reduce electricity bills while supporting cleaner energy.

Installing energy-efficient appliances and LED lights can cut electricity use at home. Even small steps like turning off unnecessary lights and unplugging devices when not in use reduces demand on the coal-powered electric grid.

