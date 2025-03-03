Authorities make disturbing discovery after inspecting luggage of passengers at India airport: 'We checked two bags, on the basis of suspicion ...'

A pair of travelers on a flight from Bangkok that landed at Jaipur Airport in India were caught red-handed trying to smuggle exotic animals into the country, per The Hawk.

What's happening?

The two passengers were intercepted by customs officials, who discovered several exotic snakes, lizards, spiders, and other reptiles in their luggage.

"We checked two bags, on the basis of suspicion, from a flight that arrived from Bangkok. We found nine kinds of wildlife species, which include corn snake, king snake, albino snake, milk snake, and green iguana, monitor lizard, tarantula, red squirrel, and a packet of white mice," Sugriv Meena, principal commissioner of customs in Jaipur, said of the seizure.

Why is this important?

Wildlife smuggling is a serious issue in various parts of the world. It often involves the illegal trade of endangered species, which can lead to the decline or extinction of these precious animals.

Another example had even more dire consequences, as a 25-year-old traveler was caught by police attempting to smuggle nearly 400 exotic animals in a single piece of luggage through Kempegowda International Airport in India. Unfortunately, eight of the Pacman frogs in the luggage died because of a lack of oxygen.

In addition to threatening animal welfare, wildlife trafficking can also destroy ecological balance by introducing invasive species to areas they don't belong. These instances can cause the spread of diseases among both humans and native animals, further underscoring the importance of thwarting smuggling attempts worldwide.

What's being done about this?

The passengers face penalties under India's Wildlife Protection Act of 1972. Meena added that efforts are being made to protect the animals involved in the attempted smuggling.

"We are in touch with Rajasthan wildlife officials and animal quarantine officials, and as per their instructions, we will send the species back to their country of origin," Meena said, per The Hawk.

In addition to authorities around the world working to apprehend those involved in the illegal animal trade, organizations like Earth League International are dedicated to uncovering wildlife traffickers and raising awareness about these crimes. By supporting legitimate conservation programs like this, you would be doing your part to help protect vulnerable species and create a safer future for all.

