8-year-old boy hospitalized with severe injuries after shark attack off US coast: 'Significant amount of blood loss'

Rising shark activity over the past few years may be cause for concern.

As of early September, an eight-year-old child went to the hospital after a shark encounter off the coast of Key Largo, Florida, that left him critically injured from the knee down.

What's happening?

According to the Miami Herald, the incident occurred when the boy was snorkeling near Horseshoe Reef, about four miles out from Key Largo, leaving a nearby boating crew to bring him to shore.

Having endured a shark bite above the knee, the boy suffered a "significant amount of blood loss," per People Magazine, and required two tourniquets to staunch the flow.

This is far from the first event of its kind; People Magazine also reported another recent incident where a girl of similar age found her leg caught between a shark's jaws in Galveston, Texas, near the end of August.

Why are shark encounters alarming?

While shark attacks are still generally rare, rising shark activity over the past few years may be cause for concern. Sharks typically don't perceive humans as prey, despite their threatening reputation, but forced proximity due to an overheating planet, melting ice sheets, and warming ocean waters brings sharks and humans into closer contact than ever.

In fact, shark populations are actually on the decline, contrary to what these encounters may suggest. Unfortunately, that's not a good sign for the marine ecosystems that rely on sharks as apex predators that keep other species in check. Overfishing, habitat degradation, and rising ocean temperatures have contributed to an 80% decline in shark populations, according to Mongabay.

What's being done about shark encounters?

Since sharks aren't typically out to bite humans, they're inclined to let go upon recognition in the event of a confrontation. Should something prevent a shark from letting go, experts from the Sun News recommend going for the snout with a firm blow.

To coax shark populations back to their healthy levels and urge them back to deeper waters in the long run, it's essential to stay informed about critical climate issues and start conversations with the people around you to discuss our collective responsibility. You can even take small steps from the comfort of your home to help protect our oceanic ecosystems; for instance, reducing your plastic consumption can go a long way.

