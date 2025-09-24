Fisherman sounds alarm on 'Ground Zero' crisis along US coast: 'Absolute devastation'

"We need to do something."

Coastal areas around the United States are noticing the grim effects of changing sea levels.

According to the Coastal Review, a group from Duke University toured the bayous of Louisiana. The tour led to the group calling the area "Ground Zero for sea level rise and wetland loss in the world."

What's happening?

A shrimp fisherman, or shrimper, in the Bayou Lafourche area spoke on the changes he has seen throughout his life on the Louisiana coast.

"I've seen the absolute devastation of our coast during my lifetime," said shrimper Eric Verdin, per the Coastal Review. "Miles and miles of marsh are now open waters."

A report by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains that sea levels in the U.S. are rising fastest in the Gulf of Mexico from the mouth of the Mississippi River westward. This, in turn, makes Louisiana a hotspot.

Why are the disappearing coasts concerning?

Sea level change can lead directly to wildlife habitat loss and harm to an ecosystem's biodiversity. It can also have a stark impact on humans as rising sea levels can destroy infrastructure, worsen floods and storm conditions, and displace people.

These changing tides and coastlines are tied to rising global temperatures. As dirty fuels like coal and gas pollute the air, they heat up the planet. This has led to the loss of glaciers, which results in the sea level rise like what people have seen in Louisiana.

What is being done about rising sea levels?

There is increasing research on sea level changes. NASA has implemented a Sea Level Projection Tool, which enables experts and the public to explore this critical climate issue.

For individuals looking to make a positive impact on the environment, turning away from dirty fuels is key. By switching to an electric stove or electric car, you can do your part in keeping polluting gas out of the atmosphere.

"We need to do something," Verdin told the Coastal Review.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.