Wildlife rescuers issue warning as concerning trend impacts rare birds: 'Giving these animals a second chance'

Secret World Wildlife Rescue, based in the southwest of England, has made it its mission to give injured, orphaned, and vulnerable wild animals a second chance at life. The rescue has been busy at work with the peregrine falcon population this year, attending to injured birds with expert veterinary care. The efforts ensure that injured falcons have the best possible shot at survival and reintegration into the wild.

The rescue told Great British Life that peregrines are often injured during their first flights or in conflict with other birds: "Our rescues certainly reflect this but also show how human monitoring has played an important part in giving these animals a second chance in the wild."

However, human activity has not only been positive for peregrines. As urbanization and industrial projects continue to alter landscapes, Secret World has stepped into the role of both first responder and long-term caretaker for animals that find themselves in trouble.

The rescue's focus is not only on saving animal lives but also on educating communities about coexistence with wildlife and the ecological benefits of healthy species populations.

Despite being one of the fastest and most awe-inspiring birds on the planet, peregrine falcons face mortality rates as high as 70% in their first month of life. Many young birds don't survive their maiden flights due to exhaustion, predation, or collisions.

Secret World is actively addressing this crisis by rehabilitating injured fledglings and returning them to their nests whenever possible, often working alongside construction companies, power station crews, and local bird monitors who alert them to animals in distress.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

The veterinarians at Secret World don't just have a soft spot for these tiny hunters, they also have biodiversity in mind. Healthy falcon populations help regulate the numbers of pigeons and other medium-sized birds, maintaining ecological balance in both urban and rural environments.

So far in 2025, the organization has carried out multiple successful rescues of juvenile peregrines across quarries, cliffsides, power stations, and city rooftops. Several of the rehabilitated birds were fitted with colored monitoring rings from the British Trust for Ornithology, giving researchers the ability to track their progress long after release.

Secret World Wildlife Rescue is a great example of how individuals can take action to support a healthy, biodiverse ecosystem. Volunteering, attending an educational session, or helping charities like this secure funding for their continued efforts are all incredible ways to get involved in protecting our shared green future.

"We inspire learning about the world of British wildlife, encouraging everyone to discover what they can do to protect it," the rescue stated on its website.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.