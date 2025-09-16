Wildlife rescuer responds after raccoon is found in heartbreaking predicament: 'He hasn't eaten in a while'

The terrified raccoon desperately tried to escape at first.

One raccoon scavenging for a late-night snack on Long Island wound up in an unfortunate situation after its head became stuck in a plastic jar.

A local wildlife rescuer helped the raccoon to safety and shared the footage with Fox 5 New York.

"He hasn't eaten in a while," said John Debacker, after he successfully pulled the plastic jar off the raccoon's head. Debacker was able to obtain food for the raccoon after it was freed.

In a video submitted to WNYW, the terrified raccoon desperately tried to escape Debacker, fearful of the wildlife rescuer. However, once Debacker trapped the raccoon in a trash bin, he gently coaxed the plastic jar from the animal's head before leaving it alone.

As of 2016, there were an estimated 100 raccoons per square mile in New York City. The animals live in close proximity to humans, typically emerging at night to scavenge through trash for food.

This nearness can lead to conflict with humans, as many consider raccoons a nuisance. However, these mammals play a crucial role in the ecosystem, particularly for their ability to disperse seeds and ward off other pests.

FROM OUR PARTNER Book comfortable, reliable rooms with this new hotel brand — and get refreshingly affordable prices Spark by Hilton offers consistent, comfortable, and affordable stays to help you save money and travel happy the next time you hit the road. You’ll enjoy just-right rates and reliable essentials, like free WiFi and complimentary bagel-filled breakfasts every day. With new locations opening every week, Spark hotels are brightening up budget-friendly stays in the places you need to be. Learn more

Debacker's kind handling of the scared animal is an example of how to live respectfully alongside wildlife, as he assisted the distressed raccoon before ultimately leaving it be.

All animals play a crucial role in their ecosystems, helping to maintain balance and participating in the food chain. All of these factors also influence human lives, as these delicate ecological balances are crucial for maintaining our food supply.

Wildlife in urban areas benefits humans in numerous subtle ways. They serve as an indicator of ecological health in urban areas, and, vitally, they can reduce the need for pesticides in urban gardens by helping to eliminate pests without the use of chemicals.

Small acts of kindness, as demonstrated by Debacker, make a significant difference environmentally and overall. Through acts of community kindness like this, animal populations can thrive.

Being mindful of the difficulties that wild animals face, whether in urban or rural areas, can go a long way in ensuring good relations between humans and native wildlife.

Neighbors, who had watched the raccoon struggle in the jar with concern, were relieved to see the animal emerge safe and sound.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



